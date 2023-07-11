Major League Cricket begins first season in Grand Prairie





major league cricket (MLC) will make history this week with the first professional U.S. season starting in Grand Prairie. The Texan super kings will open the season against the Los Angeles Knight Riders to a sold-out crowd in the newly renovated 7,200-seat venue Grand Prairie Stadium tomorrow, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. The historic evening features a range of entertainment, including a drone show featuring the six teams in the competition, an aerobatic air show from a GB1 GameBird and a post-match fireworks display. The Grand Prairie Stadium will be the largest cricket stadium in the US. | Playback via MLC What is Cricket? The sport originated in England in 1725 and is played all over the world. Cricket is similar to baseball in that it is a bat-and-ball game played between two teams. Teams can score runs by hitting the ball thrown by a player at the opposing team over the boundary. If you need a better explanation (because we did) Watch this video. The style of cricket played is called Twenty20 one of three current forms of cricket recognized as the highest international level by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Let’s give the Super Kings and Major League Cricket a welcome to Texas. What will the season look like? A total of 19 games will take place in two weeks, with 11 in Grand Prairie and 8 in North Carolina. Six teams from Texas, Seattle, Los Angeles, Washington, New York and San Francisco will compete in a 15-match, round-robin group stage, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs to determine the eventual champion. The MLC Championship Finals will be played on Sunday, July 30 at Grand Prairie Stadium. How can I watch the home team? The Texas Super Kings call the stadium at 1600 Lone Star Pkwy. At home. The location was initially used by the Texas AirHogs a minor league baseball team between 2008-2020. Tickets are going fast with a high chance of selling out for future games. Fans are encouraged to buy tickets now to guarantee the best seats and ticket prices.

