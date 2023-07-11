Northwestern fires football coach Pat Fitzgerald after hazing investigationExBulletin



change caption Carlos Osorio/AP

Pat Fitzgerald has been fired as head coach of Northwestern University’s football team following an investigation into hazing allegations. While the university said there was not “sufficient” evidence that coaches knew about the misconduct, the president said Fitzgerald “should have known.”

University President Michael Schill initially issued Fitzgerald a two-week suspension with no pay on Friday after reviewing the summary of the study. “However,” Schill said in a letter to the municipality on Saturday, “on reflection I think I made a mistake in weighing the appropriate sanction for Coach Fitzgerald.”

Shell published another letter announcing on Monday that he decided to part ways with Fitzgerald after spending the weekend deep in thought and discussion with college leaders, students, alumni and Fitzgerald himself.

As Schill weighed his options, the university’s student newspaper said, The daily northwester, published an article detailing a former player’s experience of hazing within the program. A second player confirmed the details of the hazing.

“The head coach is ultimately responsible for his team’s culture. The hazing we investigated was widespread and clearly no secret within the program, giving Coach Fitzgerald a chance to find out what was going on,” Schill wrote. “Either way, the culture in Northwestern Football, while incredible in some ways, was fractured in others.”

Fitzgerald representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in a statement to ESPNsaid the coach that the college investigation “reaffirmed what I’ve always maintained that I had zero knowledge of any form of hazing within the Northwestern Football Program.”

Because of the confidentiality of the report, Schill said, it would not be made public. The president did publish a summary of some of the findings. They conclude:

Eleven current or former players acknowledged that hazing has taken place within the program.

The hazing included “forced participation, nudity and sexualized acts of a degrading nature”, which is against university policy.

As far as is known, no students have sustained physical injuries as a result of the hazing

Some players found the hazing harmful with long-term consequences, while others felt the rituals were in jest.

Hazings were known within the program, but there is no credible evidence that Fitzgerald knew about them.

The university is also implementing a slew of changes in the wake of the hazing report. The football team no longer holds practices at “Camp Kenosha” in Wisconsin, where some of the hazing may have begun; the university is creating an online space for student-athletes to report incidents anonymously; mandatory anti-hazing training for all coaches, staff and athletes; and the football locker room is guarded by someone who does not report to the coaching staff.

According to the research summary, at the end of November 2022, the university received an anonymous email from a former student complaining about hazing within the football academy. Northwestern engaged immediately Maggie Hickeyan internal investigator at the law firm ArentFox Schiff and a former Illinois inspector general, to investigate the allegations.

Hickey’s team interviewed more than 50 people associated with the football program and sifted through “hundreds of thousands of emails” and player survey data through 2014, the synopsis said. The investigation did not reveal any evidence of misconduct related to specific players or coaching staff. But it did reveal that most of the players participated in or knew about the hazing practices.

And while there wasn’t enough evidence to suggest the coaches knew hazing was taking place, the study summary says there were “considerable chances” of discovering and reporting the misconduct.

Fitzgerald, 48, is a former Wildcat player, Sports Illustrated-Defensive Player of the year, and College Football Hall of Famer from the mid-1990s. He was hired by Northwestern in 2001 as a secondary defensive coach and recruiting coordinator. And in July 2004, then-assistant coach Fitzgerald was named head coach after his predecessor, Randy Walker, died on June 29, 2006.

In his 17 years as head of Wildcat football, Fitzgerald took the team to 10 bowl games with five wins and was named the 2018 Big Ten Coach of the Year. And according to ESPNFitzgerald is the winningest coach in college history.

Northwestern has yet to name Fitzgerald’s replacement, but Schill said in his letter Monday that a new head coach would be named in the coming days. ESPN reports that defensive coordinator David Braun is expected to become acting coach.