New Richmond Youth Hockey Association Secures Future Facility Site for $1| Local news





It’s no secret that the New Richmond Youth Hockey Association has been looking for ways to expand ice age access for several years now. The association’s current facility, the New Richmond Sports Center, built in the late 1970s, is in significant disrepair and, with a single layer of ice and growing demand, cannot meet the needs of the community. In January, the city council approved a request from the association to acquire 7.4 hectares of land in the city’s Business & Technical Park for the construction of a new multifunctional community facility to serve youth to seniors through health, wellness and training activities. On their meeting Monday July 10the council recorded an assist when it approved one Memorandum of Understanding whereby the association commemorates the terms of the agreement. Subject to meeting certain conditions, the property is transferred to the association for the price of $1: The New Richmond Youth Hockey Association has obtained all local and state approvals necessary for the construction of the facility, including but not limited to approval of a conditional use permit, state-approved building plans, and issuance of a local construction permit.

The New Richmond Youth Hockey Association can show the city that all necessary funds have been raised for the construction and operation of the facility.

A purchase agreement, development agreement and warranty deed are passed. If no significant progress has been made and construction has not begun by July 1, 2029, the city has the option of retaining ownership of the property or selling the property for another use. The city may also defer construction at its discretion. The memorandum of understanding is subject to approval by the board of directors of The New Richmond Youth Hockey Association. In a related motion, council members approved a $26,944 bid from BP Construction to repair damage to the exterior of the sports center caused by last winter’s heavy snowfall. The work includes repairing a broken vent pipe, gutters, downspouts, fascias and snow bars, adding extra snow retention bars and a protective cover over the heat sink. Repairs are reimbursed by insurance. Additions are paid by insurance funds carried over from previous insurance settlements. Councilors will have the opportunity to implement the policy they agreed to on Monday evening filling vacancies in the office of mayor and aldermen after announcing that District 4 alderman Mike Montello expects to relinquish his seat on the council later this week. Montello has served the city in a wide variety of roles for more than 35 years, including as the current President of the City Council and two terms as an alderman from 1989 to 1993 and again from 2016 to the present.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hudsonstarobserver.com/news/new-richmond-youth-hockey-association-secures-future-facility-site-for-1/article_0d67b61e-200b-11ee-9961-73cbe990b019.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos