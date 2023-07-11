Indian travelers willing to spend more to travel for the Cricket World Cup: report

Connect with us

From wellness retreats to sacred sites and cricket matches, Indian travelers want to purposefully embark on domestic tours and center their travel experiences around specific activities.

A majority of Indians have said they will increase their travel budget to watch the upcoming Cricket World Cup. According to a new report from Skyscanner Limited entitled Travel in Focus 2023, which tracks flight information and travel data, the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023 in October has already seen a 46% spike in insider searches to travel during the time period when the competitions are held.

For travelers interested in the most anticipated match of the season between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad, prices on the company’s platform suggested flights to Ahmedabad from Mumbai are 36% lower for June this year, compared to June 2022 .

Outside of cricket, it said nearly 47% are willing to change their travel schedule if they get better travel deals. Some Indians prefer international destinations that are cheaper to visit (35%), and some opt for off-peak hours (33%).

It added that more than half of Indians (55%) make purposeful trips within India for activities such as scuba diving, jewelery shopping, yoga and wellness retreats. About 38% of them are likely to spend more on travel to attend live cricket matches, and 1 in 2 Indians (57%) are actively planning to visit holy sites in the next 6 months.

In the global context, nearly half of Indians (46%) are looking at slow travel by 2023, and most South Koreans (49%) are looking for cheaper flight times to lower their travel costs. With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rising, 31% of Singaporeans are cutting back on all their spending, but the vast majority (99%) still plan to move abroad this year.

Updated: July 11, 2023, 4:48 PM IST

