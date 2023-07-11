Former Northwestern football player describes alleged abuse after head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired

A shocking report of hazing at Northwestern University has led to the firing of the school’s longtime football coach, Pat Fitzgerald. He was released Monday evening after investigators found evidence to support the claims made by some of his players.

Fitzgerald told ESPN he had “no knowledge of any kind of hazing within the Northwestern football program.”

Once a star linebacker for the Northwestern Wildcats, Fitzgerald had led the team for 17 seasons. Last Friday he was suspended without pay for two weeks. But after new allegations over the weekend, the university’s president went a step further and fired him for allegedly not knowing and failing to prevent ongoing incidents of hazing within the football program.

In a statement, Northwestern’s president said the head coach is ultimately responsible for his team’s culture.

On Saturday, the student newspaper detailed what an anonymous oud player described as an “abrasive and barbaric culture that has permeated the entire program for years.”

In an alleged ritual known as “running,” he says a younger player would be held down by a group of eight to ten older players as they dry-fucked him in a dark locker room.

“Rubbing your genitals on someone else’s body, I mean, that’s coercion. That’s predatory behavior,” said Ramon Diaz Jr., who was an offensive lineman for Northwestern from 2005 to 2009.

Diaz, who is now 36 years old, said hazing was common in the locker room.

“People urinated on other people in the showers,” he said.

The son of Mexican immigrants said he was not only the target of sexualized hazing, but also of rampant racism. In one instance, he says he was forced to have “Cinco de Mayo” shaved into his hair as a freshman.

“It’s very deliberate,” he said. “You could have put everything in my head or you could have molded everything. And they decided that would be the funniest.”

said Northwest that while an independent investigation did not find “sufficient” evidence that coaching staff knew about ongoing hazing, there were “considerable chances” of finding out.

“Everyone saw it,” Diaz said. “So many eyes. I mean there were so many players and nobody did anything and they let this go on for years.”

Diaz said his experience at Northwestern led him to become a therapist.

“We have been conditioned and placed in a system that has broken down and destroyed many lives, including mine,” he said. “I was driven by what I saw and those images will never leave me for the rest of my life.”

While the school’s principal did not address alleged racism in his decision to fire Fitzgerald, a spokesperson told the school newspaper that they are investigating the allegations.

In a letter to several media outlets, the Northwestern football team expressed support for Fitzgerald by calling the hazing allegations “exaggerated” and “twisted” and saying that Northwestern football players do not tolerate hazing.

In a 2014 video, Fitzgerald said his program had a zero tolerance policy for hazing.

“We’ve really thought deeply about how we want to welcome our new family members into our programs and into our organizations. Hazing shouldn’t have anything to do with it,” he said at the time.

