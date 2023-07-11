Women’s Ice Hockey Announces 2023-24 Schedule





BOSTON– Marked by 15 home games and visits to Montreal and Nashville, the Boston University women’s ice hockey team and first-year head coach Tara Watchorn have announced the schedule of the program for 2023-24. The season opener will take place on Friday, October 6, when the Terriers host crosstown rival Northeastern. For the non-conference schedule, Syracuse will visit Walter Brown Arena Oct. 20-21, and in November, the Terriers will visit Harvard (Nov. 14) before heading to Nashville for the Smashville Women’s Collegiate Hockey Showcase with Robert Morris and Minnesota State on Thanksgiving Day. weekend. The 45th Dunkin’ Women’s Beanpot will take place in January, with Harvard hosting the semifinals on January 16, before the final round hits the big stage at TD Garden on January 23. The Terriers will also make a trip to Montreal for an exhibition game against McGill on September 30. “We are very excited about our 2023-24 season schedule,” said Watchorn. “Hockey East is such a great league and we look forward to our competition in conference. That said, some notable highlights include our games in Nashville over Thanksgiving and our exhibition game at McGill. Both will be great experiences that will help our team grow. tie. “I know all four Beanpot teams are eager to compete at TD Garden this year. It’s great to see the growth of the women’s game and the elevated experiences our student-athletes deserve.” Thirteen of BU’s 27 Hockey East games will take place on home ice, as the Northeastern, New Hampshire, Holy Cross and Vermont Terriers will host two games each. The Terriers open the Smashville Showcase on November 24 when they take on Robert Morris and wrap it up two days later with a game against Minnesota State In addition to their three league games, BU will face archrival Boston College for the fourth time when they kick off the Dunkin’ Women’s Beanpot in the semifinals at Harvard on January 16. The Hockey East tournament begins on February 29 and will once again include all 10 teams. Fans can buy season ticketshere; individual match tickets will go on sale at a later date. Discounted subscription packages for faculty, staff, and young alumni can be purchased through the ticket office (617-353-GoBU, Option 4) or [email protected]. Game times will be announced later this summer. All home games and Hockey East games are broadcast on ESPN+, as are the two Harvard games.

