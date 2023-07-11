Island Games 2023: Jersey defeated Guernsey to win gold for the table tennis team





Jordan Wykes’ opening win over Ben Foss set the tone for the final Jersey defeated Channel Island rivals Guernsey 4–0 to win gold at the 2023 Island Games. The result avenged the 2019 final as Guernsey beat Jersey 4-2 in Gibraltar. Jordan Wykes defeated his Guernsey rivals Ben Foss 3-0 in the opening game before Commonwealth Games player Hannah Silcock defeated Alice Edwards 3–2. Luc Miller took a thrilling 3-2 victory over Garry Dodd before Silcock and her sister Kathryn defeated eight-time gold medalist Edwards and Dawn Morgan 3-1. “It’s my 16th birthday and I couldn’t have wished for a better present,” Hannah Silcock told BBC Channel Islands. “When I started my first game against Alice I wasn’t so sure because I had never beaten her before and she’s a great player. “But once I won that game, we knew anything was possible and we were in good shape to take gold.” Guernsey win first bowls medal in 18 years The women from Guernsey beat the men from the Falkland Islands to win open triples gold The Guernsey women’s bowlers took the Island Games gold in the open triples as they beat the men from the Falkland Islands 20-6. Former world indoor champion Alison Merrien and her teammates Catherine Bonsall and Shirley Petit controlled the entire final and won in 13 ends. Jersey and Guernsey’s men’s triples sides both won bronze medals after finishing second in their pools. The medals are the first in bowls at an island games for 18 years – the sport has not been featured since Shetland 2005. “It’s been a great journey so far and the team played well so we came away with gold which is great,” Merrien told BBC Channel Islands. “I felt like a confidante. I thought if we could start well and settle in we would have a good chance, and that’s what we did, so the plan worked.” Hidrio wins gold for Jersey Rhys Hidrio carried the Jersey flag at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games Jersey cyclist Rhys Hidrio won gold in the Men’s Individual Mountain Bike Criterium. The Commonwealth Games rider beat Guernsey rivals James Roe and Bradley Vaudin in a tight finish. But Roe’s silver and Vaudin’s bronze helped Guernsey take the team gold, with Hidrio and his compatriots having to settle for silver. The Guernsey women also took silver in their team event. More archery gold for O’Sullivan Jersey gold medalist Lucy O’Sullivan has shot for Great Britain Jersey’s Lucy O’Sullivan has won her third Island Games gold medal after helping her island defeat Guernsey in the final of the Mixed Compound Head to Head Team Knockout. The Great Britain international and her teammates – who were top seeds – beat old rivals Guernsey 142-139 to win the final. Jersey had beaten Orkney in the semi-finals, while Guernsey beat second seed Isle of Man by one point to be guaranteed a medal. Jersey also won bronze in the Mixed Recurve Head to Head Team Knockout after beating Guernsey 6–2.

