Somerset teenager James Rew equals all-time County Championship record after double hundred against Hampshire





Somerset teenager James Rew tied the all-time County Championship record for most hundreds scored by a teenager today (July 11), after scoring 221 for Somerset in their home game against Division One title contenders Hampshire. It was an extraordinary innings from the 19-year-old who strolled to the crease with Somerset in over a problem at 41-4. He left with 221, his fifth hundred in the County Championship this season and his sixth in the course of his fledgling career to date. His final century tied him with Dan Lawrence for the all-time County Championship record for most hundreds in the league. Rew, 19, eventually fell for 221, the third-highest County Championship score by a teenager after Dom Sibley’s 242 against Yorkshire in 2013 and Aneurin Donald’s 234 against Derbyshire in 2016. Rew is having a remarkable season. The wicket-keeper-batter is the leading runs-scorer in Division One and has five centuries to his name from nine matches. Sam Hain and Tom Westley are the only other two batters in Division One to exceed two hundred in 2023, each having three. The Somerset youngster has long been regarded as one of considerable potential. In 2021, when he was only 17 years old, he was named in a County Select XI to face the India tour. In that game, he claimed a high-profile first-class stumping, that of Cheteshwar Pujara. Last year, Rew lit up the 2022 U19 World Cup final, hitting 95 from No. 4 to save England from 61-6 and putting up a total that took them within four wickets of lifting the trophy. TWO HUNDRED FOR JAMES REW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #SOMvHAM#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/HlohEmbgMn Somerset Cricket (@SomersetCCC) July 11, 2023 Later in 2022, he scored his first first-class hundred against an Essex attack that included Jamie Porter and Simon Harmer. His fine 2022 was rewarded with a first England Lions call-up for the tour of Sri Lanka in early 2023. Weeks after his 19th birthday, Rew played three List A matches against Sri Lanka ‘A’. With five County Championship hundreds already under his belt in 2023 and with five rounds to play, he is on track to put together a season of significance, whatever his age. Subscribe to the Wisden Cricket YouTube Channel for post-match analysis, player interviews, and much more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wisden.com/stories/county-cricket/county-championship-2023-county-cricket/somerset-teenager-james-rew-equals-all-time-county-championship-record-after-double-hundred-against-hampshire-county-cricket-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos