College Football Ranking: Top 25 Preseason for the 2023 Season

Georgia left no doubt as it beat TCU to win the College Football Playoff national title, clinching consecutive CFP championships to enter an exclusive club. The Bulldogs became the first repeat champion since Alabama won it all in 2011 and 2012, in the BCS era.

Now comes the question: can Georgia make it three in a row? That hasn’t happened since Minnesota (!) won three in a row from 1934 to 1936. It’s possible Georgia will top the polls for three in a row. Here are some very early top 25 college football rankings for the 2023 season.

Far too early college football ranking for 2023

1. Georgia (15-0, won College Football Playoff National Championship)

Yes, Georgia loses Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett. But coach Kirby Smart and his program will likely just reload and remain SEC and national contenders, with Carson Beck perhaps taking over. No matter who wins the starting quarterback job, Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton, the Bulldogs will be strong in running back and have TE Brock Bowers and strong WRs. LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson (9 TFL, 4 sacks) should be one of the leaders of another strong UGA defense.

2.Michigan (13-1, CFP semifinal lost)

Two disappointing endings in a row in the CFP semifinals, yes, but there’s no question that the Wolverines have flipped the script against Ohio State over the past two years. Michigan is eyeing a third consecutive conference title in 2023, but this time it hopes to take that next step and advance to the CFP title game. QB JJ McCarthy and RBs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards will star in the offense, while DB Will Johnson (3 INTs) will be an All-America threat as a sophomore. This ranking is dependent on the return of coach Jim Harbaugh.

3. Ohio State (11-2, lost in GVB Semifinals)

Ryan Day is 45-6, but back-to-back losses to Michigan and a loss to Georgia in the CFP semifinals put pressure on the coach. Even with CJ Stroud gone, Ohio State will once again score plenty of points as WR Marvin Harrison Jr. of the entire world (1,263 receiving yards, 14 TDs) would give anyone confidence.

4. Alabama (11-2, won Sugar Bowl)

A K-State defeat in the Sugar Bowl sent Bryce Young and others on a high note, but any Nick Saban season that doesn’t end with an SEC or National title will feel somewhat underwhelming. Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson will likely battle it out for the starting QB job. There are a lot of questions here, but Alabama is still Alabama.

5. Penn State (11-2, won Rose Bowl)

Sean Clifford’s long career ended with a stellar performance in the Rose Bowl, meaning the time of highly regarded recruit Drew Allar has arrived. Expect dynamic running backs Nick Singleton (1,061 yards) and Kaytron Allen (867 yards) to take the next steps as sophomores. DC Manny Diaz will keep the defense with the best.

6.LSU (10-4, Citrus Bowl won)

Brian Kelly’s first season included beating Alabama and earning a dominant bowl win, along with disappointing losses to Tennessee and Georgia. The Tigers have star power on both sides of the ball, with QB Jayden Daniels (2,913 passing yards, 885 rushing yards, 28 total touchdowns) and LB Harold Perkins Jr. (72 total tackles, 7.5 sacks). LSU also opens another great opportunity with Florida State for both schools to get on the right track (Florida State won it in 2022).

7. Florida State (10-3, won the Cheez-It Bowl)

After going 3-6 in the COVID year and then 5-7 in 2021, the Seminoles broke up a bit in Mike Norvell’s third season, winning their last six games to record double-digit wins. As with many teams here, the quarterback’s optimism kicks in thanks to Jordan Travis (3,214 passing yards and 31 total touchdowns) and all his guns. FSU gets another date with LSU for major road trips to rivals Clemson and later Florida. Those three games will make the difference.

8.USC (11-3, Lost Cotton Bowl)

The Trojans were one win away from the CFP, but they finished the season with Utah in the Pac-12 title game and then Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. USC needs to show progress on defense to be taken even more seriously as a true national championship contender. The good news, though, is that Lincoln Riley has the return of Heisman-winning QB Caleb Williams (4,537 passing yards, 382 rushing yards, 52 total TDs).

9. Washington (11-2, won Alamo Bowl)

The return of Michael Penix Jr. places Washington as a clear Pac-12 title contender and a contender to break the conference’s CFP drought. He enters 2023 as a Heisman hopeful after his 4,641 passing yards. Could the Huskies take the next step? USC almost had a Heisman winner quarterback in the CFP?

10. TCU (13-2, Lost College Football Playoff National Championship)

As brutal as the loss to Georgia was for the CFP title, don’t let that sour Sonny Dykes’ incredible performance in his first season. TCU took many close wins behind star QB Max Duggan and others to go from unranked to No. 2. More top talent may have gone to the NFL, but Dykes will continue to watch the transfer portal. This may be too low, if anything.

11.Utah (10-4, lost the Rose Bowl)

The Utes are the two-time defending Pac-12 champions, but again will be undervalued when compared to USC and others in their conference. Coach Kyle Whittingham and his group are used to that and will once again compete for conference honors. QB Cam Rising is back after unfortunate injuries knocked him out of the last two Rose Bowls.

12.Tennessee (11-2, won Orange Bowl)

Hendon Hooker is gone, but the volunteers and their fans hope that Joe Milton’s performance in the Orange Bowl (251 passing yards, 3 TDs) is a sign of another Heisman contender at quarterback. Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit well. If the defense takes a step forward, Tennessee will challenge Georgia for the SEC East championship.

13.Notre Dame (9-4, Gator Bowl won)

The Irish recovered from a 0-2 start to hand Clemson the first loss, briefly climbed into the top 15 and then defeated red-hot South Carolina in the bowl game. The optimism in 2023 in Marcus Freeman’s sophomore year is due to QB Sam Hartman’s move from Wake Forest. Hartman totaled 76 touchdowns in the past two seasons. Major games include USC, Clemson, and Ohio State.

14. Clemson (11-3, lost Orange Bowl)

Clemson became ACC champion again, but a season-ending loss to rival South Carolina ended all CFP dreams. Cade Klubnik is the quarterback, although RB Will Shipley will be rather busy in 2023. Jeremy Trotter Jr. will play the main role in the defense.

15. Oregon (10-3, won Holiday Bowl)

Dan Lanning and his Ducks regrouped from a lowly loss to Georgia to start the season winning 10 games. Oregon could swing much higher or fall notably depending on how the new offensive line works with returning QB Bo Nix.

16. State of Oregon (10-3, Las Vegas Bowl won)

The Beavers broke out in Jonathan Smith’s fifth season, winning 10 games for only the third time ever. Oregon State is bringing back almost its entire offensive line and will be one of the Pac-12 favorites in 2023. QB Ben Gulbranson is coming back, but Oregon State is also bringing in Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei.

17. Texas (8-5, lost Alamo Bowl)

The Longhorns had their moments for pushing no then. 1 Alabama, Kansas State on the way, but they’ll expect more in Steve Sarkisian’s third season. RB Bijan Robinson is gone, but QB Quinn Ewers is back… as is the acclaimed Arch Manning. Texas has had quite a few close losses lately, so it will have to trade those around to get back to the elite.

18. Tulane (12-2, won Cotton Bowl)

The Green Wave will be one of the top AAC and thus Group of Five contenders next season. Running back Tyjae Spears (205 yards against USC in the Cotton Bowl) declared for the NFL Draft, though QB Michael Pratt (3,010 passing yards, 478 rushing yards, and 37 total TDs) will be back.

19. Texas Tech (8-5, won the Texas Bowl)

The Red Raiders rose late in Joey McGuire’s first season, winning their last four. Texas Tech also defeated both Texas and Oklahoma. QB Tyler Shough will be back and will lead the Red Raiders against his former team, Oregon, in the second week of the season. That will go a long way in how much Texas Tech can climb in 2023.

20. Kansas State (10-4, lost to Sugar Bowl)

The Wildcats upset TCU to win the Big 12 title, so even though Deuce Vaughn (1,558 rushing yards, 9 touchdowns) is going to the NFL, question Chris Kleeman at your peril. Should Will Howard be back at quarterback, K-State will score enough to challenge for another conference crown. The defense must also be typically tough.

21. Iowa (8-5, won Music City Bowl)

If the Hawkeyes’ offense improves even a little bit, they’ll have a shot at the Big Ten West crown. After all, Iowa averaged just 18.15 points and 251.6 yards per game last year and still won eight games. Transfer Michigan Cade McNamara could take over. On defense, they lose star Jack Campbell, but DB Cooper DeJean (5 interceptions) is back.

22. North Carolina (9-5, lost Holiday Bowl)

The Tar Heels started outside the top 25, but entered the top 15 in the CFP before losing their last four games. However, UNC could break out in 2023 with the return of QB Drake Maye (4,321 passing yards, 45 total TDs). The offense should score A LOT of points, so any progress depends on defensive improvement. As usual.

23. Wisconsin (7-6, won Bowl with guaranteed rate)

The Badgers brought in Luke Fickell from Cincinnati to take over the program after winning 57-18 with the Bearcats. It’s Wisconsin so the defense should be strong again in what will be another open Big Ten West race. Former UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo will be the Badgers’ new OC. A return to double-digit win seasons hinges on the offense.

24. Ole Miss (8-4, lost Texas Bowl)

The Rebels reached number 7 before losing five of the last six. Quinshon Judkins running back and a good offensive line will work with QB Jaxson Dart, but the defense will need to improve. It also doesn’t help being in the same division as Alabama and rising LSU.

25. STEALING (11-3, lost Cure Bowl)

The Roadrunners went undefeated in the C-USA game and were a bowl win against Troy away from staying in the top 25 to end the season. QB Frank Harris is back after throwing more than 4,000 yards and has plenty of talent around him such as WR Zakhari Franklin (1,136 yards) and RB Kevorion Barnes (845 yards as a freshman). This will be UTSA’s first season in the AAC.