ECHL Expands to Lake Tahoe, Team Owner Tim Tebow

Pro ice hockey coming to Lake Tahoe?

The ECHL announced today that an expansion team will start in South Lake Tahoe in 2024-25.

The ECHL is proud to welcome the 29th member team in the League to the brand new Tahoe Blue Event Center, expanding our geography in the western part of the continent and creating a natural rivalry for visiting fans with the Idaho Steelheads, Utah Grizzlies and the entire Mountain Division , ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said in a league statement.

The franchise will be owned by Tim Tebow yes that Tim Tebow and David Hodges.

Tebow was the quarterback for two BCS National Championships at the University of Florida and won the 2007 Heisman Trophy. He was drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos and appeared in 35 NFL games over parts of three seasons with the Broncos and New York Jets.

Also in 2021, Tebow appeared in pre-season games with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

From 2016 to 2020, Tebow played in the New York Mets farm system, moving as high as Triple-A.

In addition to his many on-field athletic accomplishments, Tebow is currently a college football analyst for ESPN and SEC Network, and president of the philanthropic organization, the Tim Tebow Foundation.

He is also a minority partner with the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen and Savannah Ghost Pirates.

I love that sport can bring people together from all over the world to enjoy camaraderie, competition and community impact, Tebow said. I am so grateful for the opportunity to be part of a group bringing hockey to the Tahoe area for fans and families to create memories for years to come.

Hodges owns three car dealerships and real estate investment companies in Georgia, and commercial insurance company 925 Partners.

Tim and I are excited to share this new team with the community, Hodges said. We look forward to getting the fans involved as we name the team, design the logos and finally drop the puck in October 2024. We believe in the power of sport to bring communities together and there’s no better place than the region South Lake Tahoe. With this new ECHL team, we are committed to delivering unforgettable games, making lasting memories and positively impacting this community.

Crelin added: This ownership and operating group has already demonstrated their ability to create a new generation of ECHL fans, and we look forward to the excitement they will bring to South Tahoe.

Lake Tahoe could be considered the ECHL’s third foray into Northern California. From 2005 to 2015, the Stockton Thunder played at Stockton Arena. From 2012 to 2014, the San Francisco Bulls played at the San Jose Sharks’ first home, Cow Palace. Although Tahoe Blue Event Center is located in Stateline, Nevada, the arena is less than a 10-minute walk from the California/Nevada border, so the new team will obviously be counting on heavy traffic from the California side of the lake.

San Jose most recently had an ECHL affiliation deal with the Wichita Thunder for the 2022-23 season.

I hear the San Jose Sharks are about to announce an ECHL entry deal for 2023-24 soon.

But what about the 2024-25 campaign, when Lake Tahoe starts playing?

There is a clear relationship between the Sharks and Lake Tahoe.

The NHL recently played in Lake Tahoe, while the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche, and the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins met in February 2021 for two regular season games on the (frozen) water at NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe.

The San Jose Sharks, the closest NHL team to Lake Tahoe, just a four-hour drive south, were not invited, even though the Lake Tahoe area is a mix of Sharks, Golden Knights, and shared TV territory .