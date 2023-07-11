Sports
ECHL Expands to Lake Tahoe, Team Owner Tim Tebow
Pro ice hockey coming to Lake Tahoe?
The ECHL announced today that an expansion team will start in South Lake Tahoe in 2024-25.
The ECHL is proud to welcome the 29th member team in the League to the brand new Tahoe Blue Event Center, expanding our geography in the western part of the continent and creating a natural rivalry for visiting fans with the Idaho Steelheads, Utah Grizzlies and the entire Mountain Division , ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said in a league statement.
The franchise will be owned by Tim Tebow yes that Tim Tebow and David Hodges.
Tebow was the quarterback for two BCS National Championships at the University of Florida and won the 2007 Heisman Trophy. He was drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos and appeared in 35 NFL games over parts of three seasons with the Broncos and New York Jets.
Also in 2021, Tebow appeared in pre-season games with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
From 2016 to 2020, Tebow played in the New York Mets farm system, moving as high as Triple-A.
In addition to his many on-field athletic accomplishments, Tebow is currently a college football analyst for ESPN and SEC Network, and president of the philanthropic organization, the Tim Tebow Foundation.
He is also a minority partner with the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen and Savannah Ghost Pirates.
I love that sport can bring people together from all over the world to enjoy camaraderie, competition and community impact, Tebow said. I am so grateful for the opportunity to be part of a group bringing hockey to the Tahoe area for fans and families to create memories for years to come.
Hodges owns three car dealerships and real estate investment companies in Georgia, and commercial insurance company 925 Partners.
Tim and I are excited to share this new team with the community, Hodges said. We look forward to getting the fans involved as we name the team, design the logos and finally drop the puck in October 2024. We believe in the power of sport to bring communities together and there’s no better place than the region South Lake Tahoe. With this new ECHL team, we are committed to delivering unforgettable games, making lasting memories and positively impacting this community.
Crelin added: This ownership and operating group has already demonstrated their ability to create a new generation of ECHL fans, and we look forward to the excitement they will bring to South Tahoe.
Lake Tahoe could be considered the ECHL’s third foray into Northern California. From 2005 to 2015, the Stockton Thunder played at Stockton Arena. From 2012 to 2014, the San Francisco Bulls played at the San Jose Sharks’ first home, Cow Palace. Although Tahoe Blue Event Center is located in Stateline, Nevada, the arena is less than a 10-minute walk from the California/Nevada border, so the new team will obviously be counting on heavy traffic from the California side of the lake.
San Jose most recently had an ECHL affiliation deal with the Wichita Thunder for the 2022-23 season.
I hear the San Jose Sharks are about to announce an ECHL entry deal for 2023-24 soon.
But what about the 2024-25 campaign, when Lake Tahoe starts playing?
There is a clear relationship between the Sharks and Lake Tahoe.
The NHL recently played in Lake Tahoe, while the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche, and the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins met in February 2021 for two regular season games on the (frozen) water at NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe.
The San Jose Sharks, the closest NHL team to Lake Tahoe, just a four-hour drive south, were not invited, even though the Lake Tahoe area is a mix of Sharks, Golden Knights, and shared TV territory .
Welcome to your new home for the latest San Jose Sharks news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our content for members of Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
|
Sources
2/ https://sanjosehockeynow.com/san-jose-sharks-echl-lake-tahoe-tebow/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Bollywood roundup: Preity Zinta, Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and more…
- ECHL Expands to Lake Tahoe, Team Owner Tim Tebow
- Microsoft and Activision rulings highlight Khan’s struggle in fighting technology
- Five earthquakes hit southwest Virginia in the space of a month
- Türkiye Erdogan wishes Biden luck for his re-election in 2024
- How many children does Boris Johnson have now?
- The PBD Provincial Government Office Center is scheduled to be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo
- Treasury sanctions official linked to corruption in Serbia
- Yellowcard at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheater, 5 things to know – The Oakland Press
- Womens Tennis Earns Tenth Consecutive ITA All-Academic Team Honors – University of South Carolina Athletics
- Amazon Sale Deals: Up to 70% Off Amazon Brands & More
- Asian stocks rise ahead of U.S. inflation update on hopes of easing rate hikes