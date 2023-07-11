Save on the items you want this Prime Day





When planning for Prime Day, it’s important to be prepared. A big part of that is knowing what deals will be available – and more importantly, which deals are worth your time and effort. We know wading through the sea of ​​products and discounts can be overwhelming, so we’ve sifted through the best of the best to bring you the ultimate list of 100 Prime Day deals under $100. These offers offer a wide range of products suitable for every budget. From electronics to clothing to housewares, these deals have something for everyone. Plus, with offers from top brands like Nintendo, Apple, Philips, Lego and more, you don’t have to sacrifice quality this Prime Day. Whether you’re shopping for yourself, your friends or your family, it’s never been easier to get what you need. We’ve done all the legwork and research so you don’t have to – so read on to discover the 100 hottest Prime Day deals as they’re on sale for less than $100! Clothing and health Men’s Wrangler Carpenter Jeans, $29.60 (was $49.5)

Wahl Battery Beard and Mustache Trimmer, $22.39 (was $27.99)

Vineyard Vines Men’s Polo, $72.25 (was $95)

Van Heusen Men’s Dress Shirt, $22 (was $31.43)

NutraCreek Sea Moss Supplement, $8.79 (was $16.99)

UpWest Men’s Pull-On Shorts, $33.60 (was $48)

Men’s Under Armor Tech Golf Polo, $23.69 (was $45)

True Classic T-Shirts: Classic Crew Neck T-Shirt, $17.49 (was $24.99)

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Genuine Leather Wallet, $21.99 (was $28)

Timex Men’s Easy Reader Stainless Steel 38mm Watch, $37.10 (was $46.2)

Steve Madden Men’s Fenta Fashion Sneaker, $46.35 (was $60)

Fossil Men’s Stainless Steel Automatic Watch, $71.36 (was $140)

Men’s Reef Fanning Bottle Opener Sandal, $36.10 (was $65)

Ray-Ban Rj9506s Metal Aviator Sunglasses, $53.90 (was $77)

PUMA 3 Pack Ribbed Tank Tops, $14.38 (was $28)

Philips Norelco Shaver X5000, $67.96 (was $89.96)

Oakley Men’s Oo9449 Square Sunglasses, $91 (was $130)

MARMOT Men’s Lightweight Waterproof Jacket, $62.99 (was $89.99)

Head & Shoulders Dandruff Shampoo Twin Pack, $13.99 (was $17.84)

GOLDTOE Men’s Over-Calf Socks, 3 Pairs, $15.53 (was $21)

Gillette SkinGuard Razors for Men, $13.96 (was $19.94)

Gildan Men’s Underwear Boxers, Multipack, $32.27 (was $39.99)

Fruit of the Loom Men’s Eversoft Cotton T-Shirts, $6.19 (was $16.99)

Men’s Fossil Brown Leather Belt, $24.01 (was $45)

Dove Men+Care 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner, $20.37 (was $23.97)

Columbia Men’s 3 Pack Cotton Boxers, $16.79 (was $22.91) At home Honeywell Ceiling Fans, $97.26 (was $139)

Yankee Candle Tumbler scented candle, $20.38 (was $30.99)

Sweet Home Collection of Patio Chair Pads, $61.97 (was $89.99)

Sun Zero 100% Blackout Pass Through Curtain, $24.68 (was $27.95

Stone Lain 16 Piece Round Stoneware Dinnerware Set, $55.01 (was $64.99)

Stella & Chewy’s Raw Dog Food, $14.69 (was $20.99)

Variety Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags, $19.99 (was $34.99)

Sleep Innovations Mattress Topper, $97.99 (was $139.99)

SimpliSafe Wireless Smoke Alarm, $24.49 (was $34.99)

Signature Design by Ashley Metal Table Lamp, $74.89 (was $106.99)

Shark WV201 WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $89.99 (was $129.99)

Serta Heated Waterproof Mattress Pad, $71.40 (was $88.81)

Rugshop Distressed Indoor/Outdoor Rug, $35.97 (was $64.99)

Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers, $29.99 (was $34.99)

Proctor Silex Electric Can Opener, $13.59 (was $16.99)

Polaroid Now + I-Type Instant Camera, $99.99 (was $149.99)

Mohawk Home Recycled Rubber Doormat, $17.37 (was $33)

Moen 26100EP Handheld Shower Head, $35.56 (was $50.8)

MAYFAIR Benton Toilet Seat, $30.16 (was $34.99)

Martha Stewart Cast Iron Casserole, $67.99 (was $79.99)

Maples Rugs Contemporary Motif Rug, $25.85 (was $38.99)

Makita XDT131 18V LXT® Cordless Impact Driver, $99 (was $133)

Luna Cooling Weighted Blanket, $52.49 (was $63.74)

Filtrete 16x25x4 AC Furnace Air Filter, $46.71 (was $55.55)

LEVOIT Air Purifier, Core 200S, $89.99 (was $129.99)

Kenmore SM2050 steam cleaner, $79.99

Glade Candle Jar, $19.83 (was $26.99)

GE CYNC Indoor Smart Plug with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, $22.49 (was $29.99)

Frigidaire PureAir Air Conditioner, HVAC, AC Furnace Filters, $37.49 (was $49.99)

First Alarm Carbon Monoxide Detector, $45.04 (was $114.99)

EUREKA Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $30.60 (was $33.99)

Eddie Bauer Home Percale Collection Sheet Set, $30.14 (was $69.99)

Casper Essential Pillow for Sleep, $52 (was $65)

Casper Sleep Silk Pillowcase, $63.20 (was $79)

BLACK+DECKER Garment Steam Iron, $26.30 (was $25.99)

Bissell CleanView Turbo Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $69.99 (was $79.99) kitchen ZWILLING Knives Steak Knife Set, $49.99 (was $84.99)

T-fal Cookware Set, $77.34 (was $129.99)

Stasher Silicone Reusable Bags, $9.09 (was $12.99)

SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker, $89.99 (was $159.99)

Snapware Airtight Plastic Food Storage Container, $24.64 (was $32.49)

Simple Modern Cocktail Martini Shaker with Jigger Lid Gift Set, $22.94 (was $26.99)

Rachael Ray baking tray set, $24.49 (was $39.99)

OXO BREW Classic Tea Kettle, $39.95 (was $49.95)

Ninja Air Fryer, $49.99 (was $79.99)

Ninja Professional XL Food Processor, $99.99 (was $119.99)

mr. Coffee Iced and Hot Coffee Make, $44.99 (was $64.99)

Lodge EC1D43PLT Enamel Casserole, $74.99 (was $168)

Lavazza Organic Cold Brew Coffee, $10.15 (was $14.5)

KitchenAid Stainless Steel Dish Rack, $44.85 (was $71.13)

KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls, $15.02 (was $23.61)

KitchenAid Two-Tone Potholder Set of 2, $8.44 (was $19.99)

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, $79.99 (was $109.99)

Pressure Cooker, $79.99 (was $129.99)

Instant Milk Frother, $31.99 (was $38.89)

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, $20.99 (was $29.99)

Hamilton Beach Blender for Shakes and Smoothies, $20.99 (was $29.99)

Farberware Professional Kitchen Tools, $7.77 (was $10.99)

Elite Gourmet 4 pcs. Electric Ice Cream Maker, $50.99 (was $69.99)

DASH Chef Series Hand Blender, $47.99 (was $59.99)

COSORI Kettle Temperature Control, $43.19 (was $53.99)

BLACK+DECKER Rotary Waffle Maker, $42.49 (was $49.99) Outdoors YETI Rambler 30 oz Insulated Cup, $26.60 (was $38)

Wyze Cam Outdoor Starter Bundle, $54.98 (was $79.98)

Sun Bum Original SPF 50 and 70 Sunscreen Face Lotion, $12.39 (was $15.49)

Solo Stove Fire Pits Sticks & Tools, $90.99 (was $129.99)

Scotts Turf Builder Summer Lawn Food, $30.39 (was $37.99)

S’more reclining camping chair with armrests, $98.99

Pillow Perfect Outdoor/Indoor Lumbar Pillows, $63.66 (was $149.99)

Neutrogena Sport Face Sunscreen SPF 70+, $7.13 (was $9.59)

Miracle-Gro Expand ‘N Gro Potting Soil, $14.99 (was $30.49)

Lithonia Lighting Outdoor LED Security Floodlight, $25.36 (was $32.98)

Igloo Large Insulated Soft Cooler with Wheels, $48.99 (was $69.99)

Greenworks 40V 13-Inch String Trimmer, $59.49 (was $84.99)

Christopher Knight Home Stone Side Table, $23.80 (was $61.74)

Maelstrom Hiking Backpack, $35.99 (was $39.99) Pet Zesty Paws Glucosamine Chondroitin for Joint Support, $23.25 (was $37.97)

Miracle Bound Dental Treats for Dogs, $12.39 (was $24.99)

Wag Dog Treats, Chicken and Waffle Bites, $9.04 (was $12.99)

Purina Tidy Cat Litter, $24.98 (was $32.28)

Fancy Feast Purina Limited Ingredient Cat Treats, $13.09 (was $19.95)

PURINA Beggin’ Comics, $16.94 (was $21.19)

pet lab co. Itch Relief Chews, $27.96 (was $39.95)

Owala Pet Bowl, $32.16 (was $28.04)

Blue Buffalo Nudges Grillers Natural Dog Treats, $11.99 (was $16.49)

FRONTLINE Plus Flea & Tick Treatment for Dogs, $28.69 (was $36.73)

Franklin Tennis Ball Launcher Dog Toy, $92.24 (was $108.52) Sport Men’s Reebok Workout Plus Sneaker, $48.70 (was $80)

PGA TOUR Men’s Stretch Golf Pants, $56 (was $80)

Pflueger President Spincast Reel, $39.99 (was $49.99)

Manduka Yoga Foam Block, $30 (was $40)

JOOLA Table Tennis Net and Pole Set, $22.66 (was $39.95)

JOOLA Journey Pickleball Paddle, $41.97 (was $69.95)

Gaiam Yoga Mat, $22.48 (was $39.98)

WILSON Tennis Ball Retrieval Funnel, $27.99 (was $24.99)

THERABAND Professional Resistance Tubes, $33.64 (was $65)

Schwinn Air Center floor bike pump, $21.24 (was $24.99)

RENPHO Percussion Massage Gun, $69.59 (was $169.99)

ProsourceFit Exercise Balance Pad, $20.99 (was $24.99)

ProsourceFit Ankle/Wrist and Arm/Leg Weights, $14.99 (was $21.99)

Peloton Heart Rate Belt, $45 (was $90)

Nutricost Whey Protein Isolate, $52.47 (was $113.95)

New Balance 520 Men’s Running Shoe, $42.99 (was $64.99)

GoSports Mini Bocce Game Set, $21.24 (was $24.99)

GoSports Large Tilt Tower, $33.99 (was $39.99)

Franklin Sports Outdoor Pickleballs, $83.99 (was $119.99)

Franklin Sports Volleyball/Badminton Sets, $33.99 (was $49.99)

Champion Sports shuffleboard set, $74.89 (was $106.99) Technology TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug, $22.99 (was $34.99)

Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Noise Canceling Headphones, $59.99 (was $84.99)

Sony SRS X Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $98 (was $129.99)

Seagate External Hard Drive, $98 (was $99.99)

SanDisk Ultra Luxe USB Flash Drive, $36.99 (was $49.99)

SAMSUNG 15W Wireless Fast Charging Pad, $35.99 (was $59.99)

Philips LED Dimmable Warm Glow Bulb, $31.97 (was $39.96)

Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Pack, $89.99 (was $108.2)

Panasonic Portable AM/FM Radio, $24.99 (was $29.99)

Panasonic Men’s Electric Shaver, $79.99 (was $104.99)

Logitech MK335 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse, $29.99 (was $34.99)

Logitech Silent Bluetooth Mouse, $9.99 (was $14.99)

Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro Wireless Instant Camera, $95.98 (was $176)

Kensington Magnetic Privacy Screen Filter, $39.67 (was $49.99)

JBL Tune 660NC: Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $59.95 (was $99.95)

Jabra Elite 4 Active In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, $69.99 (was $119.99)

Google Pixel Buds A-Series – Wireless Earbuds, $59 (was $99)

Google Nest Security Camera, $69.99 (was $99.99)

Anker Charging Station (100W), $62.99 (was $99.99)

Anker Power Strip Surge Protector with USB, $19.99 (was $29.99) trip Traveler’s Choice Hardshell Expandable Spinner Luggage, $65.24 (was $110.5)

SwissGear 5358 USB Laptop Backpack, $71.98 (was $89.98)

Stanley Classic Travel Mug, $17.99 (was $27)

Schumacher 12V Batteryless Jump Starter, $63.93 (was $89.99)

Motor Trend Sunshade Windshield, $14.37 (was $16.9)

Kenneth Cole Lightweight Durable Hardshell Case, $76.49 (was $89.99)

