Janecke named to USA Hockey Women’s National Festival roster





LAKE PLACID, NY —Penn State sophomore women’s ice hockey Tessa Janecke has been selected to participate in the 2023 USA Hockey Women’s National Festival on August 7-13 in Lake Placid, NY, as announced Tuesday afternoon. Janecke joins 76 other athletes participating in the festival in August. The festival brings together the best American female players from the U18 level to the national team. The festival will assist in the evaluation process for the 2023-24U.S. The women’s national team will compete in the 2023-24 Rivalry Series in November and December, and the selection process for the U18 and Collegiate Women’s Select Team rosters for the U18 and CollegiateSeries against Canada which will take place August 16-19 in Lake Placid. Janecke played for team USA in 2023, in both the rivalry series and the IIHF Women’s Hockey Championships, where she captured gold. Janecke finished her World Cup game with three goals and three assists. She scored two of her three goals against the Czech Republic, prompting Team USA to advance to the championship game against Canada. The Orangeville, Illinois native was an integral part of Penn State’s championship season as she skated in 38 games and recorded 22 goals in addition to 25 assists for 47 points. The Orangeville, Illinois native scored her first hat-trick as a Nittany Lion on February 25 against Lindenwood in the CHA Semifinals, marking the second time in the program’s history that a hat-trick was scored in the postseason. She also broke all program freshman records, including single-season points, assists, and goals. She was named the 2023 USCHO.com Rookie of the Year and was named to the All-USCHO Rookie team for the first time in her career. She is the third Nittany Lion in program history to be named to the All-Rookie team. Janecke was named 2023 CHA Rookie of the Year, HCA National Rookie of the Year and was a nominee for the Patty Kazmaier Award. Other accolades from the 2022-23 season include a CHA Forward of the Month award, an HCA National Rookie of the Month award, three CHA Rookie of the Month awards, and six CHA Rookie of the Week nominations. Get all the latest updates on Penn State women’s ice hockey by following@PennStateWHKYon Twitter, “like” thePenn State Women’s Ice Hockey pageon Facebook and follow@pennstatewhkyon Instagram.

