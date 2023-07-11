



1:35 p.m: The hurricanes have confirmed the signing via a press release. 9:49 am: Unlimited free agent ahead Brendan Lemieux prepares to sign a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports this on Tuesday. Lemieux, 27, split between the Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers last season after a deadline day trade sent him overseas. The six-foot-tall, tricky winger scored twice in 18 games for the Flyers after the trade, amassing nine points and 74 penalty minutes in 45 games last season. Carolina will be Lemieux’s fifth NHL organization, and this will be his first time switching teams via free agency. The son of a four-time Stanley Cup championClaude Lemieuxhad been traded four times in nine years since the Buffalo Sabers selected him 31st overall in 2014. This isn’t the roster move most Hurricanes fans brace themselves for. With the team linked to high-profile names likeEric Karlson AndVladimir Tarasenko in recent days, as well as a rumor trade forAnthony DeAngelo (a former teammate of Lemieux at the New York Rangers), many thought the Hurricanes were in a set pattern until they were able to fit in another big move, one that required some creative money management, with the team boasting only $ 3.3 million in projected cap space, per pet friendly. Those discussions apparently did not prevent Carolina from making an addition of depth. Given the current state of Carolina’s wing depth, it seems unlikely that Lemieux will be able to secure a run-of-the-mill role in the fourth line. It won’t be anything out of the ordinary for Lemieux, though, as he’s played more than 60 games in a season just once in his career. He will compete for ice age with depth wingers like Jordan Martinook AndStefan Noesen, both of whom have more scoring advantage and played quite well for the Hurricanes on the stretch and last season’s playoffs. However, he offers an element of exasperation and tenacity that could give him an edge to get into the lineup in some situations. Lemieux will again be unlimited transfer-free next summer.

