Prada teams up with the China women’s soccer team ahead of the World Cup





Top fashion house Prada has announced a new partnership with the Chinese women’s national football team ahead of the upcoming World Cup. The Italian luxury brand is one of a number of high-end designers who are venturing further into the world of sports. Industry-style references are typically reserved for mid-range homes, but this week Gucci teamed up with tennis pro Jannik Sinner to make Wimbledon’s greens look like a Milanese runway. Prada will dress the roster of 23 players and delegates in a quasi-uniform of black blazers and matching slacks, button-down shirts and loafers. The brand hopes the looks will convey a fresh and contemporary image while traveling and at formal events, according to a statement from Prada. Happy in Prada – members of the team pose in their uniforms – Prada The partnership was unveiled as the Chinese team embarked on a journey east where they will play in the FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place in Australia and New Zealand. The much-anticipated tournament kicks off on July 20, as interest in the women’s version of the sport continues to grow. China’s team is ranked 14th in the world. Nicknamed the Steel Roses, they’re coming out of a daze, having won the Asian Cup last year. Their first game, against Denmark, will take place on July 22. Regardless of the outcome of their early games, the relationship with Prada will continue. The collaboration with the team is expected to extend to September’s Asian Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics – and beyond. While some critics say being associated with China is a risky business under the current political climate, Prada is leading the way in moving away from the fashion industry’s reliance on celebrities. Basketball star Shuyu Yang was recently announced as a Prada ambassador – Prada In a statement, they explained: China’s women’s soccer team has built a global reputation and is an inspiration to young female athletes, drawing public and institutional attention to a democratic and inclusive sport. Prada previously dove into the sports world, announcing Chinese basketball player Shuyu Yang as its latest brand ambassador in May, following table tennis player Ma Long in the same role last year. Story continues The Italian house isn’t the only exciting fashion partnership in the World Cup, though. The Jamaica team play in kits designed by Grace Wales Bonner as part of her long-standing partnership with Adidas. The British talent has consistently celebrated her Jamaican heritage throughout her career, and her designs have been hailed as some of the most stylish clothing you’re likely to see on the pitch.

