Feeney selected by Boston Red Sox in MLB Draft





FARGO, ND — Junior right-handed pitcher Cad Feeney was selected by the Boston Red Sox with the 388th pick in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB Draft on Tuesday afternoon. Feeney started all 41 games he appeared on the mound over three seasons at NDSU. The native of Bismarck, ND, struckout 196 total in 229.2 at bats. His 196 strikeouts and 229.2 innings pitched both rank sixth in NDSU history. Feeney ranks third in Bison history in wins after compiling an overall record of 21–9 on the mound and is one of only four pitchers in NDSU history to win at least 20 games. Feeney struckout a career-high 78 batters in 80.2 innings last season. He scored a 5-1 run on the mound in Summit League play to lead the conference with a 2.03 ERA. Selected to the All-Summit League First Team in 2021 and 2023, Feeney had six team victories and an overall record of 6-5 in his junior season. Additionally, Feeney joins his brother, Dalton Feeney, as an MLB Draft pick after being selected in the 40th round by the Detroit Tigers in 2016 and playing in North Carolina state from 2017-21. Feeney becomes the 13th NDSU player selected in the MLB Draft dating back to 1968 when John Renhowe was selected in the 28th round by the Oakland Athletics. He is also only the eighth Bison pitcher selected in the draft. NDSU has selected seven players since 2013, including Jonah Tong, who was selected in the seventh round by the New York Mets last season. Tong was called up from Bill Crothers Secondary School after signing his National Letter of Intent with NDSU. Heading to the East Coast! The @Red Stockings have selected Cad Feeney in the 13th round of the @MLBDraft!#GoBison | #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/2EH3ZrjE3y — NDSU Baseball (@NDSUbaseball) July 11, 2023 Completing our 2023 #MLBDraft class with our Day 3 selections! pic.twitter.com/HE3LoTRm4l — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) July 11, 2023 @NDSUBaseball right hander Cad Feeney became the fifth #SummitBSB player to be selected in the 2023 @MLB Draft as the Red Sox drafted the Bismarck native in the 13th round#Reach the top pic.twitter.com/Xn3BSCmqKC — The Top League (@TheSummitLeague) July 11, 2023

