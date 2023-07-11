Sports
Saira Banu still post of Dilip Kumar playing cricket remembers his athletic side | Bollywood
Saira Banu’s new Instagram account seems like a gift that keeps on giving. She has shared some fond photos and accounts of her memories with late husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar. (Also Read: Saira Banu Recalls Dilip Kumar Would Be Ready For The Event In No Time, Reveals What Happened When She Was Late)
Saira’s last message
Saira’s latest Instagram post shows an old black and white photo of Dilip Kumar playing cricket. He has a determined look on his face as he holds the cricket bat like a pro.
Saira revealed in the caption that she loves this picture because the actress wanted to be a cricketer one day. She wrote: I always love to see this picture because I know of his desire as a youngster to become the best sportsman in the country! However, the Almighty and fate had formed a very different fate for Mohammed Yousuf Khan at that time, every night after his studies he used to go to the grounds behind the Metro Cinema to play cricket and football with passion. With other like-minded sports enthusiasts… Sahibji sweetly told me how he bought his first cricket bat and sneakers in a shop near Metro Cinema with great excitement…! Dilip Sahib’s athletic side was so strong in school and college that he emerged victorious and also triumphed in every 200m race.
Dilip taught Saira how to bowl
In the caption, Saira also recalled how her late husband once taught her how to bowl. This was in preparation for a charity cricket match, in which she played on the team of the late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. She even got a compliment from Raj Kapoor, a close friend of Dilip Kumar, for her new bowling skills.
Saira wrote: “A funny incident I remember was when we were just married. Once all the movie stars got together to play a charity cricket match… Sahib ji trained me to bowl for a week in our yard, we would play in Dilip Kumar Sahib’s team and Raj Kapoor Saab’s team With my bowling you can believe I threw out the captain the first pitch to which Raj ji couldn’t stop laughing “Arrey, yeh ladki toh seriously ho gayi hai” … ended up throwing 8 of them out.”

