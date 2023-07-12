Northwestern football hazing: Named acting head coach amid lingering fallout, Pat Fitzgerald’s firing

EVANSTON, Illinois (WLS) — Northwestern has named defensive coordinator David Braun acting head football coach of the Wildcats as fallout continues after allegations of hazing within the program.

On Monday night, Northwestern University fired Pat Fitzgerald, who had been head coach since 2006, effective immediately, citing widespread hazing within the football program.

He was in the second year of a 10-year, $57 million contract and has retained a high-profile attorney while defending his 17-year tenure atop a team he played on himself.

READ MORE: Former Northwest player says coach Pat Fitzgerald ‘failed’ by not stopping hazing

Fitzgerald was initially suspended without pay for two weeks, but Northwestern University president Michael Schill said at the time that he was “may have made a mistakein the coach’s sanction.

But Northwestern will retain its assistant football coaches and support staff for the 2023 season, the school said.

In the course of the hazing study, nearly a dozen Wildcat football players said the problem “goes back systemically many years” and included “forced participation, nudity, and sexualized acts of a degrading nature.”

A former player, who asked only to be known as ‘Ramn’, spoke of a particularly rude dressing room hazing ritual known as ‘the car wash’.

“The idea was, like you think of a car wash. You were clean. But people’s genitals were out. It wasn’t something you want to see others go through and then have to do it yourself,” he said.

He told ABC7 Chicago about the therapy he’s had to seek since leaving Northwestern.

“(Fitzgerald has) been embedded in the program for over two decades, and so if the car wash happened when I was there, and the car wash only happened last season, I think it’s a bit blatant that as the leader of an institution like Northwestern you wouldn’t know these things happen,” said another former player.

The second player, who declined to be named, said he suffered hazing, racial micro-aggression and harassment from both the players and coaches.

“When position coaches witness this sort of thing and they don’t say anything, they’re enabling other position coaches to make it seem like it’s OK to use this kind of coaching methodology and these practices. So that’s what I’m into it’s all just the responsibility of the coaches,” he said. “There were times when I felt so small on that show, even though I now know that’s not the case, but when you get yelled at all the time, you kind of get beat up.”

Comments continued to pour in Tuesday after Fitzgerald’s firing.

A group of faculty members speak out, calling on university officials to halt the $800 million plans to renovate and expand Ryan Field.

“I think we can move forward with it, provided the athletics department gets a complete overhaul. It’s cleaned up. We know where we stand. We know who’s responsible and then we can talk about moving forward. Until we clean up the house why should we expand it?” Northwestern Professor Elizabeth Shakman Hurd said.

With Northwestern’s baseball coach also now under fire for allegedly creating an abusive environment within that program, and the team threatening not to fill next year’s roster, Shakman Hurd said the entire athletic department should be scrutinized.

“First is the safety of the students, then comes playing and winning the games we hope. But if our students are being abused, what’s the point?” Shakman Hurd said.

Fitzgerald is hitting back after previously denying knowing anything about the hazing incidents detailed in a six-month independent investigation released Friday.

Fitzgerald released a statement Tuesday morning saying:

“I had the privilege of serving as the head football coach at Northwestern University for the past 17 years. As a former Wildcat player who played a part in the remarkable transformation of our program, it has been a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead the team. I am very proud of the achievements we have achieved during my tenure, both on and off the field, I have committed myself wholeheartedly to nurturing our players, not only as athletes, but also as exemplary students and members of the community. Our program instilled in young men the qualities to become outstanding husbands, fathers and valuable contributors to society. Our players were well prepared to make a positive impact in the world, and I am confident in the success that we have achieved together The vast majority of the players we have coached, 99% to be exact, have provided positive feedback confirming our efforts.

Attorney Maggie Hickey conducted a months-long thorough investigation into the allegations that led to my firing. Her investigation reaffirmed what I’ve always maintained: that I had no knowledge of any form of hazing within the Northwestern Football Program.

“Last Friday, Northwestern and I came to a mutual agreement on the proper resolution after the thorough investigation conducted by Ms. Hickey. This agreement provided for a two-week suspension. Therefore, I was surprised to learn that Northwestern’s president unilaterally rescinded our agreement without notice and subsequently terminated my employment.

“In view of this unexpected turn of events, I have entrusted my agent, Bryan Harlan, and legal counsel, Dan Webb of Winston. & Strawn LLP, to take the necessary steps to protect my rights in accordance with the law.”

ESPN contributed to this report.