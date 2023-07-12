Elmira College Appoints New Women’s Hockey Coach | WETM





ELMIRA, NY (WETM) — There’s a brand new coach in town for Elmira College. On Tuesday, the college named Greg Haney as their new head women’s hockey coach after an extensive search for the program’s new leader. Haney comes to Elmira after three seasons as head coach at SUNY Potsdam in the North. Coach Haney takes over after Jake Bobrowski left the Soaring Eagles after just one season. Elmira was (21-6-0) and finished second in the New England Hockey Conference postseason tournament. More information on Haney below courtesy of Elmira College Athletics’ official press release regarding the new hire. Haney begins his time at Elmira College after serving as the head coach of women’s ice hockey at SUNY Potsdam for the past three seasons. While with the Bears, Haney led the program to a 20–29–1 record, including a playoff appearance in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) during the 2022 season against SUNY Plattsburgh. In addition to his team accolades, Haney helped the Bears earn their first CCM/ACHA All-American in program history last season as Kaylee Merrill (First Team – East) led the NEWHL in points (39) and goals (27). The performance broke Potsdam’s NCAA-era scoring record of 36 points in a single season, as the forward finished fourth in the nation in goals per game this season (1.08). In addition, Merrill earned NEWHL Player of the Year along with First Team All-Conference honors. Prior to his time with Potsdam, Haney served as an assistant coach for women at Division I Lindenwood University from 2018–20. With the Lions, Haney was responsible for all aspects of team video, game attrition, player development and league exchange. During the 2019–20 season, the Lions earned a 1–1 tie against No. 4 Clarkson University, while Lindenwood recorded a two-game sweep against RIT, with wins of 3–0 and 2–0, respectively. It was the first time the Lions had sidelined a CHA opponent in back-to-back games since joining the league. Prior to Lindenwood, Haney spent three seasons on the coaching staff of SUNY Oswego, where during his time he helped lead the team to a 40-32-8 record along with the 2018 NEWHLF Conference Championship. In the previous two years, Oswego reached the ECAC West Semifinals and helped lead the team to a national ranking of No. 7 in 2017. He was the lead recruiting coordinator named 2017 ECAC West Rookie of the Year in Jacqulin White and 2018 first-team All-NEWHL member Kate Randazzo, who was later named the 2018 NEWHL Scholar-Athlete of the Year. From 2012-2015, Haney spent time as an assistant coach on the men’s side, where he was at Western New England (2012-14), along with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (2014-15). Haney attended SUNY Cortland from 2007-10 where he was a three-year letter winner with the men’s ice hockey program and received his degree in communications science. (PHOTO: Elmira College Athletics)

