SF Rec & Parks plans makeover of UN Plaza this fall with skate park, ping pong and teqball tables





Plans were submitted this week for a new activation project in SF’s generally drug-addicted UN Plaza, in what appears to be an attempt by City Hall to make some positive change and bring non-drug dealers and non-users to the plaza. Looking at it now, it’s a bit far-fetched to imagine that UN Plaza will soon be anything but the open-air market for drugs and stolen goods that it has been for years. But part of the square closer to the Orpheum Theater may soon have a skate park, new tables for chess, and tables for both ping pong and Not even a game with a curved table that combines elements of football and ping pong. The area of ​​the plaza most active with commerce, at the entrance to the BART station and fountain, is not affected by the plan. The SF standard has first word on the plan, which it has confirmed with the SF Recreation and Park Department, which oversees the plaza. The department is seeking approval from Planning to carry out the six-week project, which will see the installation of granite rails and some kind of hardscape device for skateboarding, the plans of which are apparently similar to the skate park on Paris’s Place de la République, seen below. The skate park at Place de la République in Paris. Photo via Reddit There are few actual design details at this point, but there is a diagram below that shows the area of ​​the pilot program skatepark and athletics area. The design seems to preserve space in the middle of the boulevard in front of the Hart van de Stadsboerenmarkt. Map via SF Rec & Parks The chess tables, supervisor Dean Preston tells the Standard, are the result of community input to the project. It is unclear where the Teqball idea came from. And there will reportedly be other “athletic gear” as well. Under the standard, some of the red brick pavers in the Plaza will be removed to set in red concrete for the skate park. This probably isn’t a magic bullet for cleaning up UN Plaza, but it could be a positive step if the park catches on. If approved, this work could begin as early as September, and regulators seem motivated to undertake several projects like this to make parts of the downtown and mid-market areas safer and healthier. Will parents of teen skaters want their kids in this particular skate park? It’s ironic, isn’t it? This plan was submitted on the same day that the Mayor of London Breed and the Chief of Police had to defend a major police crackdown on an unauthorized skateboarding event that takes place every year on Dolores Street? As Breed said in a statement, “No one… has been arrested for skateboarding.” And look! The city wants to build a new skate park for skaters to make up for it. Rec and Parks last opened a new skatepark, the Waller Street skate parkin October, and the department runs several others in the city, including the popular one SoMa West Skate Parkunder the highway along Division Street. Top image: The SoMa West skate park via SF Public Works

