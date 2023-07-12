Picked two Ducks on third day of MLB Draft





EUGENE, Ore. A day after four Oregon players were selected on day two of the 2023 MLB Draft, two more were selected on the final day of the draft with Riku Nishida And Isaac Ayon have their names called on Tuesday. The roster of the six ducks in the draft ranked second in school history behind only the 2011 season when eight ducks were picked during what was then a 40-round draft (the draft was reduced to 20 rounds before the 2021 draft ). The six players selected in the 20 rounds matched the number of players selected in the first 20 rounds of the 2011 draft, the most in the program’s history. The Chicago White Sox selected Nishida with the 15th pick of the day in round 11, the 329th overall pick. The native of Osaka, Japan, is the seventh highest drafted infielder of the modern era behind him Josh Kasevich Spencer Steer, Sabin Ceballos Ryon Healy, Brenn Milone and Mitchell Tolman. His selection marked only the second time the White Sox have drafted a Ducks player, alongside Jakob Goldfarb (2019). Ayon was the second Duck taken during day three of the draft and sixth overall when the Washington Nationals selected him with the first pick of the 20th round (585th overall). The right-hander became the first duck ever selected by the Nationals. 2023 Oregon Draft picks

Sabin Ceballos Round 3 (pick 94) Atlanta Braves

Jace Stoffal Round 8 (Choose 237) Minnesota Twins

Colby shadow Round 9 (Choose 263) Miami Marlins

Josh Mollerus Round 10 (Choose 304) Toronto Blue Jays

Riku Nishida Round 11 (Choose 329) Chicago White Sox

Isaac Ayon Round 20 (Choose 585) Washington Nationals Design Notes Oregon The six players drafted rank second in school history (2011 8; 2015 6)

Six players drafted in the top 20 rounds are the most tied in school history (2011)

Oregon drafted three position players for the second consecutive year, the closest match in modern times (2011, 2013, 2019, 2022, 2023)

The Ducks drafted three pitchers in the top 20 rounds of the draft for the sixth time (2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2021, 2023)

With the exception of the 2020 five-round draft, Oregon has drafted a player in every draft since baseball’s return in 2009

With the exception of the 2020 draft, Oregon has drafted a pitcher in every draft since 2009

With the exception of the 2020 draft, Oregon has drafted a position player in every draft since 2009

With the exception of the 2020 draft, Oregon has drafted multiple pitchers in all 12 drafts since 2009

Oregon had six members of its recruiting class selected during the draft (RHP Noble Meyer 1st Round Marlins; INF Eric Bitonti 3rd round Brewers; RHP Ryan Birchard 5th Round Brewers; OR Max Martin 11th Round Rangers; C Kehden Hettiger 11th Round Phillies; LHP Jacob Bresnahan 13th round guards) Riku Nishida JR, 2B (Chicago White Sox, 11th round, 329th pick) Second duck to be selected by the White Sox in modern times (Jakob Goldfarb 2019)

Seventh-highest ranked player drafted in the modern Oregon baseball era

66th Duck draft choice since 2009

Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 Conference

Nashville regional most valuable player

Nashville Regional All-Tournament Team

Oregon single-season record holder for stolen bases (25) and runs scored (67) Isaac Ayon JR, RHP (Washington Nationals, 20th round, 585th pick) First duck ever drafted by the Washington Nationals

67th Duck draft choice since 2009

Missed the entire 2023 season with an injury

Helped the Ducks to a berth in the 2022 Louisville Regional as a member of the weekend rotation

Helped Oregon to the postseasons for the first time in six years in 2021 as a key member of the bullpen

Led team with 22 appearances as a true freshman in 2021

