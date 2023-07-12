Sports
Influence of seam angle on boundary layer profile of a cricket ball
Based on the post-processing mentioned in Sect.3.1, the meniscus locations of the water column in the manometer tube during each time point of the pitot tube pass-through process were obtained. The locations obtained from the post-processing were converted to actual dimensions using the correct calibration value. The retrieved locations (in \(\text {mm}\)) were subtracted further \(160\,\text {mm}\) to get the total head (\(h_t\) in \(\text {mm}\)). Since the static header (\(h_s\) in \(\text {mm}\)) remains constant for a given flow condition, the image processing to retrieve the location of the meniscus of the water column of the static tube has not been performed.
Therefore, while traversing the pitot tube, the edge detection technique yielded the same number of pressures depending on the traversing speed and the frame rate of the recording. Also, in all displacements performed in the study, the speed was kept very low to account for the displacement effects of the pitot tube, if any [18, 19]. Each image provided an instantaneous value of the total head (\(h_t\)). The instantaneous velocity value at the location within the boundary layer where the pitot tube is during the traversal process is given by the relation.
$$\begin{aligned} V_i = \sqrt{\frac{|P_t – P_s |}{\rho _a}} \end{aligned}$$
(1)
where, the speed \(V_i\) is the velocity in the direction of flow at the location of the pitot tube during the traversal process, \(\rho _a\) is the density of air (working fluid in the wind tunnel, in \(\text {kg}/\textrm{m}^{3}\)). \(P_t\) And \(P_s\) in Eq. 1 represent total pressure and static pressure, respectively. They are listed as follows:
$$\begin{aligned} P_t = h_t \rho _w g \end{aligned}$$
(2)
$$\begin{aligned} P_s = h_s \rho _w g \end{aligned}$$
(3)
Where, \(\rho _w\) is the density of the liquid in the manometer tube (in \(\textrm{kg}/\text{m}^{3}\)). \(h_t\) values are obtained from the post-processing technique while \(h_s\) value is a constant for a given flow condition. An important point to note from Eq. 1 is that the absolute value of the difference between \(P_t\) And \(P_s\) is considered and so no negative values will be reflected in any of the speed values obtained by the traversal method. Thus, any separation region usually referred to in the literature as negative velocity values will be represented as positive values in this study.
The traversal of the pitot tube (details are given in Sect.2.2) was done manually, introducing inconsistency in the time it takes to traverse the boundary layer for each set of experiments performed. Thus, the effect is reflected in the number of frames available for traversing the boundary layer. Therefore, the data points for the same thickness will be different for each experiment. To solve this problem, each step in going through the pitot tube must pass the jdirection is undimensioned with the corresponding boundary layer thickness, which rescales the entire displacement distance from zero to one. Zero represents the ball surface, while one represents the edge of the boundary layer near the point under consideration. This undimensioned thickness is represented by \(\overline{y}\) in the current study.
Figure4 represents the variation of the total head (\(h_t\)) and static head (\(h_s\)) over the thickness of the boundary layer near the point B (as shown in Fig.2) bee \(50\%\)FS. Repeat that, \(h_t = 160 – h_{ti}\)Where \(h_{ti}\) is the instantaneous meniscus position(s) obtained from the imaging method after post-processing while traversing the pitot tube. Likewise, even the same subtraction of \(160\,\text {mm}\) also applies to the calculation of the static decay. As can be seen in fig.4, \(h_t\) initially decreases and then increases up to the edge of the boundary layer. This trend is specific to the combination of FS and point considered for plotting in Fig.4. The region where \(h_t\) values are lower than the corresponding ones \(h_s\) values represent the area of backflow while part of \(\overline{y}\), where the difference is greater than one, represents the usual range of behavior within the boundary layer. Another note about Figs.4 is the spacing between the data points provided to show the nature of meniscus fluctuation when traversing the pitot tube. Only every \(30^{de}\) data point is indicated in the plot for the same reason, even though there are more data points than shown in Fig.4 for \(h_t\).
The instantaneous speed variation near point A at \(50\%\)FS on the rough hemisphere of the ball can be clearly seen in Fig.5. It can be observed at \(0^{\circ }\) seam angle that the \(V_i\) at the point nearest to the surface of the ball (\(\overline{y}=0\)) are \({\about}9.8\,\textrm{m}/\text {s}\). As the pitot tube is removed from the surface, \(V_i\) experiences an insignificant increase until \({\about} 0.45\overline{y}\) after which it increases to \(V_i \about 11.5\,\textrm{m}/\text {s}\). This \(V_i\) remains constant until \({\about}0.7 \overline{y}\) which is followed by a steady but significant dip to reach the minimum of \({\about} 1m/s\) bee \(\overline{y} \about 0.85\). With further passage of the pitot tube, \(V_i\) increases rapidly to free flow velocity at the edge of the boundary layer (\(\overline{y}=1\)). A similar trend is observed for experiments performed with the ball with a seam angle of \(20^{\circ }\). Initially the value of \(V_i\) remains constant for a small span of the boundary layer. It then increases to reach a peak of \({\about}9\,\textrm{m}/\text {s}\) at a location closer to the surface of the ball rather than in the case of \(0^{\circ }\) seam. With further passage of the pitot tube, \(V_i\) drops to \({\about} 0.5\,\textrm{m}/\text {s}\) bee \(\overline{y}\about 0.55\). This minimum value is also achieved at a location reasonably close to the ground compared to the ball being held \(0^{\circ }\) seam. The value of \(V_i\) then increases steadily until it reaches the free-flow velocity (\(V_i = 12.5\,\textrm{m}/\text {s}\) bee \(\overline{y}=1\)). This rate appears to be higher than that observed in \(0^{\circ }\) seam.
Figure6 represents the instantaneous velocity variation near point B at \(50\%\)FS on the rough side of the ball. Here, in case of seam on \(0^{\circ }\), \(V_i\) is \({\about} 9.8\,\textrm{m}/\text {s}\) close to the surface of the ball and remains constant until \(\overline{y}\about 0.3\). The curve then rises briefly to a \(V_i \about 11 \textrm{m}/\text {s}\)after which it begins to decrease to a minimum value of \(\about 1 \textrm{m}/\text {s}\) bee \(\overline{y} = 0.6\). The curve then rises steeply until it reaches the free flow velocity at the edge of the boundary layer (\(\overline{y} = 1\)). A very similar trend is observed in the case of the placed ball \(20^{\circ }\) seam angle. The \(V_i\) is on the surface \({\about} 10.5\,\textrm{m}/\text {s}\) and this value remains constant over a wider range of the boundary layer compared to the previous case. The speed then increases slightly and begins to decrease to a minimum (\(V_i \about 11\,\textrm{m}/\text {s}\) bee \(\overline{y} = 0.75\)) and then increases steadily to reach the free flow rate at \(\overline{y} = 1\).
