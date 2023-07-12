Pat Fitzgerald’s failure to stop hazing within the Northwestern football program sealed his fate

Pat Fitzgerald’s fate at Northwestern was sealed when the school confirmed that “hazing had been systematic for many years.”

The rest of the PR mess is immaterial at this point. If this can happen under a coach like Fitzgerald who until last week had a stand-up reputation as the Wildcats’ longtime coach, then it could happen anywhere the idea of ​​hazing is tolerated.

That will strike a chord with those who rallied to support Fitzgerald. Current players and former players expressed their support for their coach on Sunday. ESPN reported that a former Northwestern player said he had never heard of some of the allegations being made, noting that “Fitzgerald stays out of the locker room and tells players it’s theirs.”

Yet Fitzgerald lost it like that. The dressing room belongs to the coaches, the players, the program and most importantly the school. If there were alleged hazing incidents of any kind going on in that locker room, then the coach should be the one to stop it first.

The Daily Northwestern reported on Sunday the magnitude of those hazing allegations, and they went far beyond acceptable practice by an FBS program. Once the details of those allegations emerged, complete with absurd practices such as “running” and ridiculous concepts at best such as a “Shrek’s list,” it was clear that the university had made a mistake when it chose to give Fitzgerald a trial in July. suspension of two weeks without payment.

The idea of ​​a “Shrek’s list” doesn’t just sound silly.

“Every player on this program from 2020 to 2023 knows what Shrek is and knows about the hazing that happens,” a former Northwest player said via ESPN.com.

Someone once read about players with “Purge-like masks drying a victim in a dark locker roomThen it was over. Allegations that “some players would stand naked at the entrance to showers and spin around” only made matters worse.

The details are so lurid that Fitzgerald has no valid defense anyway. What if he did know? Coaches are control freaks, right? What if he did know? Why didn’t it stop? That’s where the logical traps kick in. If Fitzgerald had known and stopped it, he’d still have a job.

Is that easy to navigate? Of course not, but it’s easier when you have control over the locker room. When the Penn State scandal broke in 2011, every Big Ten coach needed to know that hazing of any kind, especially one that included “forced participation, nudity, and sexualized acts of a degrading nature” according to the university’s findings can’t happen. There must be a hypersensitivity to anything related to sexual misconduct, no matter how minor it is considered. The accusations are more than just a few players being immature college kids, and that kind of behavior won’t play out in 2023, regardless of the point of view.

The fact that this happened at Northwestern remains a blast.

Fitzgerald was the ultimate Wildcats icon. He was a linebacker for the Rose Bowl team. He took over at Northwestern in 2006 at age 31 after the death of Randy Walker, and has spent the past 17 seasons as one of the leading voices of stability within the Big Ten. He was the 2021 AFCA President, one year after leading the Wildcats to their second Big Ten championship game. Anyone who heard Fitzgerald on a media day could see the passion and maximum effort he put in to win in one of the hardest places to win.

Yet the accusations are nowhere near reflecting a winning culture. A second Daily Northwestern story even made allegations of a racist culture within the program. Among the allegations were: “Pat Fitzgerald would ask black players and coaches to cut longer hairstyles, including dreadlocks, so they were more in line with what Fitzgerald called the “Wildcat Way.” That’s also a message that misses the mark. A successful program develops talent, but does not demean it under the guise of a program-exclusive manner.

Some cynics might just view the record as the finishing touch. Northwestern was 4-20 the past two seasons, and Fitzgerald entered 2022 in the hot seat despite that lifelong commitment to college. That no doubt made it easier for Northwestern President Michael Schill to move from suspension to firing.

Now college will be a cautionary tale for FBS coaches everywhere. If it can happen in Northwestern

The transfer portal will make it easier for players to come and go and take the good, bad and ugly out of a major program. All allegations should be taken seriously, even those proven to be false.

The smartest thing will be to make the college locker room more like the NFL locker room, a professional environment where the chance of this kind of incident will not occur.

With NIL in the picture, maybe that’s what the locker room should be: a professional workplace, where coaches and players are held to the highest standards before they take the field. If you want that place to be sacred, then it must be.

At that place, hazing of any kind cannot be part of the game plan.

Surprisingly, the Northwest of all places didn’t find out.