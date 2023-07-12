The Play PicklePong innovation from the inventors of Kamloops is turning heads





Kamloops entrepreneurs have created a tabletop game, Play Picklepong described as a hybrid between table tennis and pickleball, it is portable and suitable for all ages

Kamloops inventors Kanda James and Ruth Brown created a tabletop game called Play PicklePong, described as a hybrid between table tennis and pickleball. The 47-inch by 47-inch folding table is intended for indoor use, but is equally at home in an outdoor setting.

The idea for the game came about during the pandemic lockdown for James when he saw the need to design a fun game that was lightweight, portable and suitable for players of all ages. James said the idea of ​​PicklePong was created for winter fun, because when it’s cold and you can’t go outside, players often use their counter island or a

makeshift table. “You can actually use it to practice your strategy, your thinking,” James said. After testing the tables at a recent pickleball tournament in Kamloops, James said players tried it out and found it “an advanced training tool for speeding up reaction time when playing at the net.” “Because pickleball is a racquet sport and being close to it improves your reaction speed and your paddle control,” James said.

He said it can be a training tool or a fun family game. Or, if people want to get into pickleball but you don’t want to play on the court, it makes it possible.

Even people with an injury or disability can find it helpful. “It just brings pickleball fever to a portable table,” James said. James said Play PicklePong will soon be available to purchase online through leading pickleball retailers, Amazon and PickleBall Depot. The price will be between $425 and $500, depending on the type of paddles selected with it, James said. James recently demonstrated the game to a group of North Kamloops entrepreneurs outside Bright Eye Brewing on July 7. One of the comments while playing was that it was more challenging than ping pong, an easier game to play at home, and a great workout. For more information and to join their newsletter to receive updates on product release dates, visit online https://shorturl.at/nvXZ5

