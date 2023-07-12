Utah state football player arrested for alleged rape and drug deals

(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium at Utah State University on Wednesday, August 17, 2016. A USU football player was arrested on Monday, July 10, 2023 on suspicion of rape and kidnapping.

a the state of Utah soccer player has been arrested after police say he kidnapped and raped a woman near campus.

The player was booked Monday and is being held without bail in Cache County Jail on suspicion of five felonies, three for the alleged assault and two for allegedly selling drugs to other USU students.

The Salt Lake Tribune usually doesn’t name suspects until they’ve been charged with a crime. His online profile has been removed from the school’s roster; he was a junior on the team.

The player was arrested after police said they linked his DNA to a sexual assault investigation of a woman who had reported sexual assault in September.

The woman went to the emergency room for injuries from the attack and completed a rape investigation there. She then spoke to North Park police, an area near the Logan school where the alleged attack took place.

She told officers she was at an event when she bumped into the player, court records show. She said she didn’t know him, but he grabbed her wrist and forced her out of the building and across the street to a secluded area.

The female described telling the male repeatedly that she didn’t want to go and wanted to go back to her friends, according to a likely explanation of the cause.

She said the player raped her and then left. According to court documents, several people reported seeing the player nearby.

When he was arrested, police said the player denied the allegations. The player asked officers if the woman was pregnant, according to a police statement.

The player was already in jail when police also linked him to two alleged drug deals, one on campus and one within 100 feet of campus, involving medication for ADHD. He is also being held on suspicion of those charges.

USU said in a statement Tuesday that school officials were not previously aware of September’s allegations. But upon learning of the arrest, the school expelled the player.

The university also said its student-athletes are required to participate in numerous training courses on appropriate sexual behavior.

USU Athletics is proactive in taking a comprehensive approach to building a culture of safety and respect, said USU Interim Athletics Director Jerry Bovee. … And we will unequivocally tolerate no violations of the law.

But the player’s arrest comes as the school and USU’s football program in particular have been in the spotlight for several years over how it responds to reports of sexual assault.

Multiple students have claimed that the school ignored their reports of abuse in the piano department, fraternities and sororities, and the football team. Recently, former football player Patrick Maddox said he faced retaliation for trying to raise concerns about derogatory comments made by head coach Blake Anderson and the then police chief.

Anderson told his players in a recording that garnered national attention that being the victim of sexual assault has never been more glamorous. He has since apologized. The then police chief similarly told the team to be wary of having sex with Latter Day Church women because they might regret it later and report it as non-consensual; he resigned.

In addition, former USU Athletic director John Hartwell apologized last year for a video showing part of a vulgar joke while away from a 2019 football game for the school.

Those comments came to light after a lawsuit was filed in December 2021 by Utah State student Kaytriauna Flint alleging that the school continued to protect its football players from claims of sexual assault, including in her case.

Michael Young and Lauren Hunt, the attorneys who have represented Flint and Maddox, issued a statement Tuesday saying they are concerned about another alleged attack.

The issues with this particular program are well documented, but the problem persists, they said. We sincerely hope that real, substantive steps will be taken to prevent events like this from happening again. The students and the community deserve better.

Prior to the Flint case, the Logan school had been investigated by the US Department of Justice, which released findings in January 2020 showing that USU often failed to investigate when it knew of misconduct and, as a result, left additional students vulnerable .

The university had been criticized by the DOJ for its handling of football player Torrey Green’s case. Green was convicted in 2019 of sexually assaulting six women while a student at Logan school; the women said the school had done nothing about their reports. His conviction was upheld earlier this year.