Sports
Utah state football player arrested for alleged rape and drug deals
The player is held without bail. It is the latest case involving the school’s football team after a killing spree in recent years.
a the state of Utah soccer player has been arrested after police say he kidnapped and raped a woman near campus.
The player was booked Monday and is being held without bail in Cache County Jail on suspicion of five felonies, three for the alleged assault and two for allegedly selling drugs to other USU students.
The Salt Lake Tribune usually doesn’t name suspects until they’ve been charged with a crime. His online profile has been removed from the school’s roster; he was a junior on the team.
The player was arrested after police said they linked his DNA to a sexual assault investigation of a woman who had reported sexual assault in September.
The woman went to the emergency room for injuries from the attack and completed a rape investigation there. She then spoke to North Park police, an area near the Logan school where the alleged attack took place.
She told officers she was at an event when she bumped into the player, court records show. She said she didn’t know him, but he grabbed her wrist and forced her out of the building and across the street to a secluded area.
The female described telling the male repeatedly that she didn’t want to go and wanted to go back to her friends, according to a likely explanation of the cause.
She said the player raped her and then left. According to court documents, several people reported seeing the player nearby.
When he was arrested, police said the player denied the allegations. The player asked officers if the woman was pregnant, according to a police statement.
The player was already in jail when police also linked him to two alleged drug deals, one on campus and one within 100 feet of campus, involving medication for ADHD. He is also being held on suspicion of those charges.
USU said in a statement Tuesday that school officials were not previously aware of September’s allegations. But upon learning of the arrest, the school expelled the player.
The university also said its student-athletes are required to participate in numerous training courses on appropriate sexual behavior.
USU Athletics is proactive in taking a comprehensive approach to building a culture of safety and respect, said USU Interim Athletics Director Jerry Bovee. … And we will unequivocally tolerate no violations of the law.
But the player’s arrest comes as the school and USU’s football program in particular have been in the spotlight for several years over how it responds to reports of sexual assault.
Multiple students have claimed that the school ignored their reports of abuse in the piano department, fraternities and sororities, and the football team. Recently, former football player Patrick Maddox said he faced retaliation for trying to raise concerns about derogatory comments made by head coach Blake Anderson and the then police chief.
Anderson told his players in a recording that garnered national attention that being the victim of sexual assault has never been more glamorous. He has since apologized. The then police chief similarly told the team to be wary of having sex with Latter Day Church women because they might regret it later and report it as non-consensual; he resigned.
In addition, former USU Athletic director John Hartwell apologized last year for a video showing part of a vulgar joke while away from a 2019 football game for the school.
Those comments came to light after a lawsuit was filed in December 2021 by Utah State student Kaytriauna Flint alleging that the school continued to protect its football players from claims of sexual assault, including in her case.
Michael Young and Lauren Hunt, the attorneys who have represented Flint and Maddox, issued a statement Tuesday saying they are concerned about another alleged attack.
The issues with this particular program are well documented, but the problem persists, they said. We sincerely hope that real, substantive steps will be taken to prevent events like this from happening again. The students and the community deserve better.
Prior to the Flint case, the Logan school had been investigated by the US Department of Justice, which released findings in January 2020 showing that USU often failed to investigate when it knew of misconduct and, as a result, left additional students vulnerable .
The university had been criticized by the DOJ for its handling of football player Torrey Green’s case. Green was convicted in 2019 of sexually assaulting six women while a student at Logan school; the women said the school had done nothing about their reports. His conviction was upheld earlier this year.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sltrib.com/sports/2023/07/11/utah-state-football-player/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood studios and actors agree to mediation as strike deadline approaches
- Utah state football player arrested for alleged rape and drug deals
- Emily Ratajkowski wears a brown nude dress with an exposed thong
- Google Doodle Celebrates India’s Best Street Food Panipuri
- Trump not immune to Carroll lawsuit, Justice Department says
- Marcus Littlewood Named 2023 Motorsport UK Academy Young Driver of the Year
- AI-Generated Audio Line Leads To Persona 5 Voice Actor Deleting Twitter Account
- ESG Highlights: 2022 Consolidated Report
- Caster Semenya wins appeal against testosterone rules
- I Did My PhD In Hollywood Action Movies, Here’s Why Mission: Impossible Is The Best | Impossible mission
- Cricket – Pick up Wisconsin Rescue
- Popular fashion chain Shein opens pop-up store in Indianapolis for just 3 days