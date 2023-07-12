Summer Serves: Hannibal Tennis Aims to Improve Summer Training | Sport

HANNIBAL — As the summer heats up, the Hannibal High School tennis team has been working on its skills with the racquet.
Summer practices began on July 6 for both the girls’ and boys’ tennis teams.
“They’re going pretty well,” said Hannibal sophomore Zane Lomax. “We have a lot of fun just getting out here and practicing in the morning and getting our workout in.”
Players have been working on a variety of skills during summer training.
“It’s really just good game practice,” said Hannibal senior Lanie Privett. “Just know where to hit it and play smart. Then just basic skills like forehand and backhand and just get your serve because your serve is your most important thing. If you have good serve on lower level opponents it will be a lot easier from a match.”
The girls team will look very different with the graduation of seven players from last year’s team.
Privett will be the only returning varsity player as she prepares for the fall season.
“They’re definitely improving,” Privett said. “We’ve lost a lot of seniors and just having the girls here (helps). I know this summer we’re all hitting in June and just starting in July is really good because we’re starting to form that team bond and also working on our tennis skills and trying prepare for the season.”
The boys’ team also gained five senior varsity experience players from last year’s team, with Lomax one of two returning players with varsity time.
“It’s very good for our team because we see each other before our season starts,” said Lomax. “New freshmen join us and we get to know each other better than if we only saw them at the beginning of the season.”
In the summer, Lomax worked on improving and toughening up his serve.
Lomax thinks his experience on the varsity team last spring as a freshman will help him move forward.
“I think having the year on varsity was really helpful and if you know how to play, you know what to hit (next) year,” said Lomax. “If I get into the top one, two or three (players), hopefully, I get to see those really good players and face some really good competition here.”
The summer training sessions also give younger teammates the chance to see where they stand.
“They’re a little bit nervous and it’s hard when you lose so many seniors,” Privett said. “They are not used to playing where their points really matter and make a difference, but I think they are ready. I think they will feel ready by the end of these summer training sessions and they are excited.”
Privett has also taken on a leadership role with the team.
During workouts, Privett initiated icebreakers, including making a playlist together to create a positive team atmosphere.
“I definitely took on a leadership role,” said Privett. “Just getting the girls together and starting communication and teaching them basic skills may not have taught them one-on-one yet. So just work on that and do stretches and things like that.”
Summer practices have also been beneficial for doubles to make players more comfortable with their partners.
“I would like to get better and become more consistent,” said Lomax. “Make sure I’m working and talking to my teammate and I’m on the same page with him.”
For Privett, practicing in the summer helps her prepare for a strong senior season.
“I’m excited,” Privett said. “It’s my senior year and I’ve played all four years. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’ve lost a lot of (graduated) friends, but I’ve also gained a lot of new friends.”
Youth tennis camp
The Hannibal Pirates tennis program is hosting a free youth tennis camp this week, which will run through Friday.
The youth camp offers classes to children from kindergarten through eighth grade, every day from 9:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on the tennis courts of Hannibal Middle School.
Kids learned the fundamentals of tennis from Hannibal High School tennis head coach Tony Kuse, as well as playing games and hitting the ball machines.
The Hannibal Lion’s Club has provided rackets and draws for prizes will be held on the final day.