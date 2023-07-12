Woman Says Merion Cricket Club Manager Sexually Harassed Her

News

She claims a manager told her, “It’s not harassment if he likes you.”

Mainline woman says a Merion Cricket Club manager sexually harassed her

The Merion Cricket Club is a private social club along Montgomery Avenue in the Haverford section of the Main Line. There the well-to-do and impeccably coiffed go to mix, mingle and play tennis. The club has been around in one form or another since 1865 and describes itself as family oriented. But according to the claims of a Main Line woman, what went on behind the scenes at Merion Cricket Club wasn’t exactly family friendly.

Wynnewood resident Maura Owens, 24, began working as a server in the Merion Cricket Club restaurant in 2018. According to a lawsuit that Owens just filed in federal court in Philadelphia, a man named Kyle Ross became her direct supervisor in June 2019 when he was named assistant food and beverage manager of the Merion Cricket Club. Owens claims that immediately after Ross took that role, he told her he was physically attracted to her. She says she told him she wasn’t interested, but he persisted and repeatedly made unwanted sexual advances.

According to the allegations in her lawsuit, Ross often told Owens that he was sexually aroused and once specifically said he had an erection. She further claims that Ross once tried to touch her breasts through her shirt and she had to push his hand away. She says he continued his harassment and her denials led to more sexual harassment, hostile behavior and threats to her job for nearly two years.

Owens says that after she complained about Ross to another woman who worked there, Ross came over and yelled at her. Later, in July 2021, Owens complained to management about Ross, and according to the lawsuit, the manager told her he would have a follow-up interview with her in a week. Ross says the manager in question has done nothing to separate her from Ross in the meantime.

When the week was over, Owens claims, the manager she reported Ross to told her that Ross hadn’t harassed her, allegedly explaining that if he likes you, it’s not harassment. After that conversation, Owens says, she felt unsafe and unprotected and she quit her job because of the work environment. She adds that another unnamed woman did the same.

The suit charges Merion Cricket Club with sexual harassment and retaliation and seeks unspecified damages. Despite several attempts, we were unable to reach Merion Cricket Club or Ross for comment.

More questions about last week’s mass shooting in Philadelphia

This New York Times The headline makes it pretty clear that already embattled Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw isn’t having a particularly good week: Philadelphia police officials describe botched response to deadly shooting. According to the police, the suspect in the shooting that day shot through the first door of the victim for mass shooting last week.

RIP, Peter Nero

The former conductor of the Philly Pops (the group now called the No name pops in the middle of a ridiculous legal saga). died at the age of 89.

Things I didn’t expect to learn this week

How Elvis Presley’s car sends local students to college for free.

Local talent

Happy (slightly belated) birthday to the former Masterman dude Kevin Bacon, who just turned 65. And what is Bacon doing these days? He is part of the cast of Beverly Hills agent: Axel Foley, the fourth film in the comedy franchise. Don’t feel bad if you forgot Beverly Hills agent. The widely circulated third installment came out when Bacon was a youthful 36 years old.

Speaking of wide panned, I give it to you Pink adhesive tape for your listening pleasure, er, pleasure. Sure, the critics aren’t big fans of rapper Philly’s latest album Lil Uzi Vert. But it is top of the charts, as they say. And Uzi just announced it a home show at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, November 22. Should give you good food for the Thanksgiving table the next day.

Looking for a different kind of Philadelphia Orchestra concert? Look no further than this next week with Philly rapper Calm Moody, the orchestra and a choir. Bonus: It’s Free!

By the numbers

200: Number of feet a Tesla driver reportedly dragged an agent during a routine traffic check on Monday night.

$16.5 million: What it will cost you to buy a private island built by a New Jersey gastroenterologist. I imagine the toilets would be top notch.

94 percent: What weekend pedestrians in Center City was in May compared to what it was in pre-pandemic May. This is evident from data on mobile telephones collected by the Centrum district.

6: Age of Philly’s latest wooder ice cream entrepreneur.

And in Manage-This Sports News

For better or worse, it’s settled: B-Ball Paul is staying here.

Rob Thomson will lead the National League team in tonight’s All-Star game, with the first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. Two Phillies take the field right fielder Nick Castellanos and pitcher Craig Kimbrel. You know what to do, guys. And in more local-boy-makes-good news, there is this.

There were no Phillies in the Home Run Derby last night, which was won by chip-off-the-old-block Vladimir Guerrero Jr., whose father won in 2007. It’s not true that Aaron threw Nola. However, this did happen.

Never forget this #HomeRunDerby moment: Pete Alonso nails a kid in the head and the cameraman cuts from the kid being helped off the field to Alonso dancing pic.twitter.com/YnnWtK3BoX Thomas (@IiIbabyfan) July 11, 2023

Like this did:

It’s that time of year when MLB puts kids who can’t catch on the field to take bullets off their foreheads. #HomeRunDerby pic.twitter.com/0cX0GcAb0v JoeyFBI (@JoeyAMancuso) July 11, 2023

Great American pastime! And in more Taney Dragons news: Mone Davis’s former catcher, Scott Bandura, has been prepared by the San Francisco Giants. super cool!

All Philly Today Sports Desk coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.