Syracuse Orange football 2023 opponent preview: Colgate Raiders
Counted down the days until Syracuse Orange football returns. If you’ve been following our Get to Know Your Orange Man series, you should have a good idea of what the SU team looks like this year. But what about the opposition?
Well, I’m happy to say I’ll be watching all 12 Syracuse regular season games again this year! The kick-off is the same team that Dino Babers started his current tenure against…
Colgate Raiders
School: University of Colgate
Mascot: raiders
#BRAND slogans: #GoGate, #ThreeForTheGate
Alternative #BRAND Slogan Suggestions: #ThreeWinsForTheGate or Are you sure you were older than Cornell?
Recommended blog: Underdog dynasty
Conference: Patriot League (FCS)
History vs. Syracuse: You may be surprised to learn that the all-time series between these two programs is tied 31-31. Granted, that history goes all the way back to before the invention of the forward pass, and SU has won the past 16 matchups. Only the last five of those took place in the Dome, inclusive the most recent 33-7 win in 2016.
Coach: Stan Dakosty, third season. After beginning his college career with Gate, Dakosty suffered a career-ending injury at the end of the 2002 season. He spent both the 03 and 2004 seasons as a student assistant, and after a brief stint with DIII Amherst, returned in 2007 for a full-time coaching role. ball before becoming head coach in 2021.
2022 Record: (3-8) (2-4)
Summary last season:
Year two under Stan didn’t go as well as the first. The Raiders started on the road against Stanford (L), Maine (W) and Penn (L) to start the year, then fell to Holy Cross in their home opener. After two more losses to Cornell and Army, Colgate bounced back and defeated both Georgetown (which still sucks regardless of sport) and Bucknell. But unlike 2021 where Gate finished the season on a three-game win streak, they would drop the last three here to Lafayette, Lehigh and Fordham.
Sophomore Michael Brescia won the QB job and his stats remind me a lot of Garrett Shraders first year here. He was well through the air, throwing for over 1,600 yards with a pedestrian 7/6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. But he shone on the ground, rushing for 753 yards and 13 TDs. Judging by the 27 sacks, he didn’t have the best line ahead of him. Jaedon Henry and Max Hurleman, both junior RBs, split carries evenly, and senior Garrett Oakey led the team in catches for the third time in four years.
In a very unusual instance, Safety Mikey Jarmolowich was second on the team in tackles, just a few shy of fellow senior Tyler Flick. The pass rush was nothing to write home about as the group collected just 10 sacks in total over the entire season. Corner Jackson Price had three takeaways and also forced a fumble. Spencer Biscoe made 14/19 field goals in his second year as a kicker.
Seasonal outlook 2023:
Dakosty will throw his men straight into the fire against Syracuse, Colgate’s only FBS opponent of the season. Then they also travel to Villanova, Holy Cross, Cornell, Georgetown and Lafayette. Home games are against Penn, Dartmouth, Bucknell, Lehigh and Fordham.
The three rushing options of Brescia, Henry and Hurleman all return for 2023. Last year’s number two and three receivers Treyvohn Saunders and Brady Hutchinson look set to take over as sophomores.
Most defensive positions don’t appear to have clear favorites to replace the many seniors who left the program in the off-season – the opener at Syracuse could end up as extended tryouts if fall camp doesn’t solidify all available roles.
Syracuse game date: Saturday 2 Sept
Place: JMA wireless dome, Syracuse, New York
Chance of victory Orange: 95%
Very early outlook versus Syracuse:
The level of competition won’t be as markedly lopsided as last season with Wagner, but this is still the easiest game on the calendar for the Orange. Will it be a shutdown? Probably not – SU haven’t done that to Gate since their perfect National Championship season in 1959. This is a great way for two new co-ordinators to get in sync with their starters and also evaluate draft once they check in during the second half .
