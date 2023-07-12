Cricket club apologizes after controversial run-out TWO WEEKS after Bairstow’s Ashes sacking

A Yorkshire cricket club has taken to social media to apologize after footage of a controversial run-out incident surfaced in the Yorkshire North Premier League.

It comes a week after the standout incident of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s where Jonny Bairstow was dismissed in acrimonious circumstances by Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

With England chasing a mammoth 371 runs to win and lose wickets, Bairstow had his stumps removed after coming out of his crease at the end of the over.

However, the referee’s finger went up, and despite anger from England fans and players alike, the dismissal stood, although it has dominated discussions about the Ashes ever since.

And now it looks like York CC will take on Sessay CC on July 8.

Jonny Bairstow was sacked by Alex Carey at Lord’s in controversial circumstances

After leaving his crease thinking it was the end of an over, his bails were sent around by Carey

Error 404 ghost of the game not found? looks like he’s going to congratulate him on 50? When he changes his mind, they run him away. Drama pic.twitter.com/5QQbxjHuqa The Fat Cricketer (@DatFatCricketer) July 8, 2023

The footage shows a batter, Tim Hall, reaching half a century during the game, with their teammate, Diego Rosier, seemingly eager to celebrate the milestone with the ball seemingly dead.

Rosier then clears the path and congratulates Hall, before apparently thinking twice – perhaps with the Bairstow incident in mind.

After a few seconds, Rosier decides the ball is dead and heads to the half centurion’s hall, only to have the ball slide to the stumps, then goalkeeper captain Tom Brooks hits the bail.

As the York CC fielders celebrate their scalps, the Sessay CC batters look on in both fury and shock.

Follow Mail Sport on Threads here:https://www.threads.net/@mailsport

But there is no delay, as the square-legged umpire’s finger eventually goes up after speaking to the umpire behind the stumps at the non-striker’s end, and the wicket is upheld.

Cricket Laws do not allow ‘fake fielding’ by the bowling team and dictate that once the umpire at the non-striker is satisfied that the ball is dead, a player cannot be punched out of his crease.

Footage of the incident subsequently went viral with some 354,000 views on Twitter, and following criticism on social media, York CC chairman Dr. Nigel Durham issued a statement.

It read: ‘For the past 72 hours the club has been conducting a serious soul search following the deeply regrettable incident which occurred when York 1st Xl played at the Sessay Cricket Club on Saturday afternoon 8th July.

Sessay Cricket Club batsman Tom Hall reached half a century in a clash in the Yorkshire Premier League North

Teammate Diego Rosier then went on to congratulate their partner after reaching the milestone

The ball was shot into the stumps and York Cricket Club captain Tom Brooks removed Rosier’s bail

After a discussion with their colleague, the square leg umpire’s finger went up and Rosier was dismissed

“First of all, we reiterate our unreserved apologies after the match to Sessay Cricket Club, its players, officials and supporters. They handled the situation with exceptional grace and virtue.

Mistakes are made in all walks of life and this was certainly one for which we sincerely apologise. York Cricket Club has a long tradition of playing tough, competitive cricket to win, but not at all costs. Diego Rosier’s dismissal was not cricket or within the spirit of cricket.

“The captain, the whole team and the club are hurt by the error of judgment that has been made. They will learn from it and it will never happen again. We will continue from Saturday with a better understanding of the game we all love and why it should be protected from moments like this and always played in the right spirit.

“As President of the York Cricket Club, I would like once again to express my gratitude to the entire Sessay Cricket Club for their impeccable dignity and restraint in what has been a most unsportsmanlike event and foul, which has tarnished the reputation of York Cricket Club. I hope we can make amends in the near future and can only apologize again.”

Follow Mail Sport on Threads here:https://www.threads.net/@mailsport