Fmr. Northwestern football player details hazing in program





EVANSTON, Illinois (CBS) – A former Northwestern football player speaks out about the environment on the field and in the locker room in the aftermath of the resignation of head coach Pat Fitzgerald after an investigation into allegations of hazing within the program. CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar was in Evanston to get more answers from Northwest officials. Students CBS 2 spoke to said they want to hear directly from Northwestern’s athletic director and president, who declined requests to appear on camera. So CBS 2 went looking for them. There was no answer at Schill’s house. No one from the administration offices wanted to say anything either. But the voice of former Northwestern football player Ramon Diaz Jr. speaks volumes. “The culture is systemically toxic and I think people don’t want to acknowledge that,” Diaz said. He is now a clinical psychologist, but was an offensive lineman for the Wildcats from 2004 to 2009. He outlined a culture of racism in the football program, one where other so-called teammates shaved the words “Cinco de Mayo” in the back of his mind. . Diaz said he was also hazed in sexually explicit ways. “I never felt like the ability to say ‘no’ was available to me,” he said.

Former football player from the Northwest describes the “systemically toxic” culture in the program 02:19 Diaz added that there was “a lot of psychological harassment”. While he has stepped forward to share his experience, he is also responding to criticism of previous public comments he made that seemed to show support for Fitzgerald and the football program. “I love being a Wildcat,” Diaz said. “I love who I am as a Wildcat. I’m proud of the people I’ve played with and I know that significant improvements can be made. Two truths can exist at the same time.” Schill said in a statement explaining his decision to fire Fitzgerald, “The hazing involved forced participation, nudity, and sexualized acts of a degrading nature, in clear violation of Northwest policies and values.” Fitzgerald released a statement saying, in part, “I had no knowledge of any form of hazing within the Northwestern football program.” “This is a textbook example of how not to handle a PR crisis,” said Michelle Damico, who runs a public relations and crisis management firm. Damico said that from the initial two-week suspension to the lack of communication and accountability, Northwestern tarnished its sparkling reputation. “There will be a check on how school leaders interact with their fans, students, community and donors,” said Damico. “They blundered by seemingly not having a crisis communications plan. We would have seen them take charge, give interviews, have a unified message about how they’re going to make this right.” “I think enough is enough,” Diaz said. “I think things had to stop.” Diaz said his experiences at Northwestern influenced his decision to become a psychologist. CBS 2 hasn’t heard anyone from the university on camera yet.

Praise, criticism for Northwestern’s handling of the football hazing scandal 02:43 Charlie DeMar Charlie De Mar is an Emmy Award-winning reporter for CBS2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/northwestern-player-hazing-culture/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos