Which players have released statements as the NHL’s decision looms

In May 2022, Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit with a woman alleging she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors team, on the night after the Hockey Canada Foundation Gala in June 2018. During the legal process, the identities of the eight players in question remained a secret.

Following the settlement, a growing outcry for Hockey Canada to pursue these allegations further caused the organization to reopen the investigation, stating that all player participation was mandatory. The NHL opened a separate investigation, as many of Canada’s junior players in the world now have professional contracts in the league.

We could soon get more clarity on the outcome of the NHL’s investigation, as Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli said on the final episode of the DFO Rundown Podcast that he believes an announcement “comes from the pike”. He also added that he thinks teams are preparing for player suspensions.

Below are the responses related to the surveys of every current NHL player who was also a member of Canada’s 2018 World Junior Team.

Robert Thomas #18 and Jordan Kyrou #25 of the St. Louis Blues were both members of the 2018 Canadian junior team and said they would cooperate with any investigation. (Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images)

Statements from current NHL players

Victor Mete, Philadelphia Flyers

I am deeply disturbed by the reports of this incident and if my assistance is requested by those investigating this matter, I will fully cooperate in any way I can. Victor Mete

Taylor Raddysh, Chicago Blackhawks

I was in no way involved in the alleged incident and I am willing to cooperate with any additional investigations in the future.” Taylor Raddysh

Boris Katchouk, Chicago Blackhawks

Boris has fully cooperated with Hockey Canada’s investigation and will continue to cooperate with any further investigation.” Agent of KatchoukMike Liut

Sam Steel, Dallas Stars

Sam Steel has not engaged in any wrongdoing that has been described in the media, and as far as I know no one has claimed to have done so. Sam has cooperated with every investigation into the case, and he plans to continue to cooperate. Steele’s agentGerry Johannson

Conor Timmins, Toronto Maple Leafs

I was in no way involved in the incident that gave rise to the allegations that have been reported. I have fully cooperated with Hockey Canada’s initial investigation and will continue to cooperate with any other investigations as necessary. Connor Timmins

Robert Thomas, St Louis Blues

I look forward to participating in the NHL investigation and any other investigation as appropriate and required. Robert Thomas

Jordan Kyrou, St Louis Blues

I was not attending the Hockey Canada Gala and was not in London, Ontario at the time of the alleged incident. I am willing to participate in any additional research in the future if necessary. Jordan Kyrou

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

I believe it is an ongoing investigation, but I did receive an email and of course I will be very cooperative with the investigation. Whatever they need from me, I will be very cooperative. Kale Makar

Jonah Gadjovich, free agent

Jonah was not involved in the incident and has no comment on legal proceedings and the settlement with other parties. Gadjovich’s desk, driven sports group

Dante Fabbro, Nashville Predators

Dante was sleeping in bed and was not part of this in any way. Fabbros agentJ.P. Barry

Dillon Dub, Calgary Flames

Dillon has not pleaded guilty to any wrongdoing and he fully cooperated with the independent 2018 London police investigation, with all players subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing. Dubes agentDave Couwan

Brett Howden, Vegas Gold Knights

I had absolutely no interaction, verbal or physical, with the complainant, which I fully explained to the Hockey Canada investigator. Howdens agentJ.P. Barry

Maxime Comtois, free agent

The allegations are deeply disturbing and I am working with investigators to help as much as possible. Maxime Comtois

Cal Foote, free agent

According to Footes agenthe was in no way involved in the assault.

Michael McLeod, New Jersey Devils

According to reporters explained McLeod he is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. However, no official statement has been released.

Drake Batherson, Senators from Ottawa

“I have cooperated with the ongoing investigations. Out of respect for the individual involved, I will not comment now or in the future,” said Batherson. told reporters at the Senators’ training camp.

Alex Formenton, Senators from Ottawa

No statement or comment has been issued.