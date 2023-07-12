Sports
Which players have released statements as the NHL’s decision looms
In May 2022, Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit with a woman alleging she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors team, on the night after the Hockey Canada Foundation Gala in June 2018. During the legal process, the identities of the eight players in question remained a secret.
Following the settlement, a growing outcry for Hockey Canada to pursue these allegations further caused the organization to reopen the investigation, stating that all player participation was mandatory. The NHL opened a separate investigation, as many of Canada’s junior players in the world now have professional contracts in the league.
We could soon get more clarity on the outcome of the NHL’s investigation, as Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli said on the final episode of the DFO Rundown Podcast that he believes an announcement “comes from the pike”. He also added that he thinks teams are preparing for player suspensions.
Below are the responses related to the surveys of every current NHL player who was also a member of Canada’s 2018 World Junior Team.
Statements from current NHL players
Victor Mete, Philadelphia Flyers
I am deeply disturbed by the reports of this incident and if my assistance is requested by those investigating this matter, I will fully cooperate in any way I can. Victor Mete
Taylor Raddysh, Chicago Blackhawks
I was in no way involved in the alleged incident and I am willing to cooperate with any additional investigations in the future.” Taylor Raddysh
Boris Katchouk, Chicago Blackhawks
Boris has fully cooperated with Hockey Canada’s investigation and will continue to cooperate with any further investigation.” Agent of KatchoukMike Liut
Sam Steel, Dallas Stars
Sam Steel has not engaged in any wrongdoing that has been described in the media, and as far as I know no one has claimed to have done so. Sam has cooperated with every investigation into the case, and he plans to continue to cooperate. Steele’s agentGerry Johannson
Conor Timmins, Toronto Maple Leafs
I was in no way involved in the incident that gave rise to the allegations that have been reported. I have fully cooperated with Hockey Canada’s initial investigation and will continue to cooperate with any other investigations as necessary. Connor Timmins
Robert Thomas, St Louis Blues
I look forward to participating in the NHL investigation and any other investigation as appropriate and required. Robert Thomas
Jordan Kyrou, St Louis Blues
I was not attending the Hockey Canada Gala and was not in London, Ontario at the time of the alleged incident. I am willing to participate in any additional research in the future if necessary. Jordan Kyrou
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
I believe it is an ongoing investigation, but I did receive an email and of course I will be very cooperative with the investigation. Whatever they need from me, I will be very cooperative. Kale Makar
Jonah Gadjovich, free agent
Jonah was not involved in the incident and has no comment on legal proceedings and the settlement with other parties. Gadjovich’s desk, driven sports group
Dante Fabbro, Nashville Predators
Dante was sleeping in bed and was not part of this in any way. Fabbros agentJ.P. Barry
Dillon Dub, Calgary Flames
Dillon has not pleaded guilty to any wrongdoing and he fully cooperated with the independent 2018 London police investigation, with all players subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing. Dubes agentDave Couwan
Brett Howden, Vegas Gold Knights
I had absolutely no interaction, verbal or physical, with the complainant, which I fully explained to the Hockey Canada investigator. Howdens agentJ.P. Barry
Maxime Comtois, free agent
The allegations are deeply disturbing and I am working with investigators to help as much as possible. Maxime Comtois
Cal Foote, free agent
According to Footes agenthe was in no way involved in the assault.
Michael McLeod, New Jersey Devils
According to reporters explained McLeod he is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. However, no official statement has been released.
Drake Batherson, Senators from Ottawa
“I have cooperated with the ongoing investigations. Out of respect for the individual involved, I will not comment now or in the future,” said Batherson. told reporters at the Senators’ training camp.
Alex Formenton, Senators from Ottawa
No statement or comment has been issued.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
