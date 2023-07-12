Sports
The best unisex table tennis shoes for 2023
Table tennis is a popular sport worldwide and has been part of the Olympic Games for more than four decades. While it may be more popular in some countries than others, there is a very high demand for unisex table tennis shoes that help improve overall performance and comfort. As with all sports, it is important to have the right type of footwear, whether the consumer is just starting to play table tennis or is a regular player and competitor.
This article takes a look at the best types of unisex table tennis shoes and why they are so popular with consumers. By recognizing that table tennis players cannot compete at their optimum level of performance with regular running shoes, retailers and companies can tap into a market that is expected to flourish in the coming years. Keep reading to find out more!
Table of contents
What makes table tennis shoes unique?
Worldwide market value of table tennis shoes
Top types of unisex table tennis shoes
Conclusion
What makes table tennis shoes unique?
Table tennis is sometimes compared to other sports such as badminton, tennis and squash, but anyone who plays table tennis knows that it is a completely different sport with a completely different footwork and technique. Table tennis is a fast paced sport that requires very detailed footwork to perform well. That’s why it’s so important for players to have access to table tennis-specific footwear.
The ultimate design factor of table tennis shoes is that they allow the player to move faster. They are made from a lightweight material with thin soles with a flat heel and a very strong grip so players don’t slide or roll with their ankles. Table tennis shoes are not only designed to allow the player to perform well, but also to prevent injuries as the sport requires a lot of small movements with the feet which can end badly with shoes that do not have the correct support built in for the sport.
Worldwide market value of table tennis shoes
The increasing popularity of table tennis outside of Asian countries has led to a high demand for unisex table tennis shoes worldwide. These shoes vary in price depending on features and branding, but all can be worn by players of any skill level, so it’s up to the consumer to determine which pair of shoes they like best. Table tennis shoes are very specific to the sport itself, which means that the target group is small but very demanding.
In 2022, the global table tennis shoe market was valued at approximately USD 111 million. By 2028, that number is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of at least 4.13%, bringing the total value to $141.5 million.
With consumers being able to watch professional table tennis tournaments through streaming devices, as well as the Olympics every four years, the the popularity of the sport is only expected to increase. At a local level, more governments are providing money to start up table tennis clubs and organize tournaments, which is another reason for the growing popularity of this indoor sport.
Top types of unisex table tennis shoes
The demand for quality table tennis equipment is increasing, which has led to increased consumer demand for comfortable table tennis specific shoes, most of which are labeled as unisex. The top types of unisex table tennis shoes available in the market today are the casual training shoes, unisex velcro table tennis shoes, psychedelic table tennis shoes, professional looking table tennis shoes, soft leather table tennis shoes, breathable mesh table tennis shoes and metal table tennis shoes.
Casual training shoes
There are many types of unisex table tennis shoes available to consumers in today’s market. One of the most popular of these are the loose training shoes. These table tennis shoes are designed to be lightweight so that the player can make small footwork movements without being hindered by the weight of the shoe. The thin sole provides a firm grip on the indoor floor service, helping to prevent overall injuries and keep feet comfortable during training or competition.
These casual training shoes are made of a breathable material with air pockets that allow air to circulate through the shoes when worn. They also have a comfortable sock liner and can be embroidered with any logo. Overall this is a fantastic boot for players of all levels and although it is named after a training boot it can easily be worn for matches as well.
Velcro unisex table tennis shoes
Velcro sports shoes are often associated with children because they are very easy and quick to close. However, the unisex table tennis shoe market has seen a proliferation in recent years of adult table tennis shoes designed with Velcro closures – and with great success! The unisex table tennis shoes with velcro are a unique form of footwear for the sport that not only look great when worn, but also offer optimal comfort and support, just like lace-up shoes.
With a neutral colored sole to avoid markings on the floor, the rest of the shoe can be any color you like. Since this is a more unique style of table tennis shoes, the most popular design is to have multiple colors printed on the leather with a matching fabric trim along the top. Unisex table tennis shoes are certainly getting livelier as demand increases and this is arguably one of the most eye-catching releases to date.
Psychedelic table tennis shoes
While some table tennis players prefer an understated look with their shoes, others like loud and vibrant colors that really make a statement. The last psychedelic unisex table tennis shoes are proving to be a huge hit with consumers of all ages with their unique patterns that other players are unlikely to have.
These water-resistant and lightweight table tennis shoes have an overall colorful body that perfectly complements the psychedelic look of the outsole and midsole. However, the midsole is where the fun really happens. Here you will find the unique color combinations that give the shoes a 1960s vibe and it is precisely this area that really catches the consumer’s attention. Paired with a colorful set of laces, these unisex table tennis shoes look quite spectacular on the court.
The professional-looking table tennis shoes
With the growing popularity of table tennis, there has been an influx of unique versions of table tennis shoes in an effort for companies to differentiate themselves from the stiff competition in such a niche market. As mentioned earlier, while some consumers want to stand out on the pitch with colorful shoes and sportswear, others prefer a more simplistic look. professional looking table tennis shoes are still one of the top selling pairs today.
These high-quality table tennis shoes will complement any outfit and add a professional finish to the consumer’s overall look on the court. In some cases, these unisex table tennis shoes can be combined with a table tennis bag for the ultimate look. The main body of the shoe is a solid color, such as white, and there is often a pop of color around the heel or ankle, as well as on the tongue. The soft inner lining and the non-slip sole complete this elite pair of table tennis shoes.
Soft leather table tennis shoes
There is a choice of different materials when it comes to unisex table tennis shoes. Many are made of a durable fabric, but over time this fabric can tear, especially in places where the other foot can touch it, such as above the insole. This is why many consumers prefer to buy Soft leather table tennis shoes which are significantly more durable, even after prolonged use.
Like other types of table tennis shoes, there is not much other than that the main material is leather. The rubber outsole provides a strong grip on the court and the inner cushioning, especially around the heel, makes these shoes very comfortable to wear, even for several hours at a time.
Breathable mesh table tennis shoes
Leather is the most durable material for unisex table tennis shoes, but not for everyone. Leather is known to make feet sweat and the material is not as breathable as others, and for consumers who constantly wear their table tennis shoes for high-intensity matches, they don’t want their shoes to be wet the next day.
Breathable mesh table tennis shoes are the perfect alternative to hardy leather shoes. The mesh is located along areas of the shoe where the most air circulation is needed and is reinforced by a leather welt on the outside so that the structure of the shoe is not compromised. There are numerous versions of these shoes available to consumers which is why they are one of the best types of unisex table tennis shoes on the market.
Metal table tennis shoes
Colorful table tennis shoes are no doubt becoming increasingly popular with consumers these days, but one type that really stands out are the metal table tennis shoes. These shoes are signed with both laces and Velcro so that the consumer can choose the fit that best suits them. They may look bulky compared to other versions of unisex table tennis shoes, but they are actually incredibly lightweight and do not hinder the wearer in any way.
The outer material is made of PVC or leather, with a mesh or microfiber upper material that makes the shoes comfortable to wear on the ankles. The market expects more metal table tennis shoes to hit the market in the coming years as consumers look for more unique shoes and apparel for their look on the court.
Conclusion
Footwear is a crucial part of any sport and with table tennis it is no longer enough to wear regular running shoes or even tennis shoes. Table tennis footwork is specific to the sport, so it goes without saying that players need specially designed footwear to perform at their best.
The top types of unisex table tennis shoes reviewed above include the casual training shoes, unisex velcro table tennis shoes, psychedelic table tennis shoes, the professional looking table tennis shoes, soft leather table tennis shoes, breathable mesh table tennis shoes and metal table tennis shoes. Sellers who want to thrive in this niche can invest in these types of shoes to ensure they offer their customers the best options available in the market today.
