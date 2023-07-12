Six cowboys picked in MLB Draft

STILL WATER Oklahoma State had six players selected in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft, with five selected in the top 10.

OSU’s five picks in the first 10 rounds tied for the second highest in program history. A record seven Cowboys have been in the top 10 rounds in 2022, and the Pokes previously had five selections in 1984, 2008 and 2016.

In 11 years under head coach Josh Holliday, OSU has now had 64 MLB Draft picks, 27 of them in the first 10 rounds.

Juaron Watts-Brown was the first Cowboy to hear his name called when he was taken with the 89 in the third rounde overall choice by Toronto.

Watts-Brown, a right-handed pitcher who spent his redshirt freshman season at Long Beach State before transferring to OSU, was an honorable mention All-Big 12 performer in 2023. He led the Big 12 and was ranked 10the nationally with 124 strikeouts while going 6-5 with a 5.03 ERA in 17 appearances, 15 of them starts.

Watts-Brown ranked sixth in the NCAA with 13.55 strikeouts per nine innings pitched, and his 124 strikeouts were the 10e the most in a season in OSU history.

Joining Watts-Brown as a third round pick Nolan McLean which was taken by the New York Mets with the 91st overall selection.

McLean was selected as a two-way player after playing in multiple positions for the Cowboys over the past three seasons.

In 139 games as a third baseman, outfielder, and DH, McLean hit .270 with 36 home runs and 96 RBIs to go, along with 32 doubles.

On the mound, McLean made 39 appearances, 36 of them outside the bullpen, and was 3-4 with 11 saves and a 4.55 ERA. The righthander also struckout 76 batters in 57 1/3 innings.

A two-time All-Big 12 performer and an All-American as a sophomore in 2022, McLean was also a third-round pick a year ago when the Baltimore Orioles took him 81st general.

Next one, Rock Riggio was a fourth-round pick by the New York Yankees, who took the OSU second baseman with the 129e overall choice.

In two seasons at Stillwater, Riggio posted a .316 batting average in 113 games and also scored 29 home runs, 31 doubles, and 108 RBIs.

Riggio followed a Freshman All-American season in 2022 with an All-American showing as a sophomore as he batted .335 and finished in the top five of the Big 12 in home runs (18), triples (3), runs (66) , total bases (152), and slugging percentage (.679).

The Washington Nationals selected the OSU shortstop Mark Brown with the first pick of the fifth round.

In three seasons at Stillwater, Brown played in 148 games and posted a .302 batting average, 13 home runs, and 74 RBIs. As a junior, he set career highs in home runs (9) and RBIs (36) in 2023.

Rounding out the Cowboys’ top 10 round picks was right-handed pitcher Brian Henry .

In his lone season with OSU after moving from St. John’s, Hendry made 16 appearances on the mound, including five as a starter, and was 2–1 with a 6.63 ERA while striking out 51 batters in 36 2/3 innings.

OSU’s last draftee was a pitcher Isaac Stevens who was 16e– round pick of the Boston Red Sox.

Stebens earned All-America honors in his first season with the Cowboys after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Cowley County College.

Stebens, a right-hander, led the Big 12 and was in 10th placee nationally with a 2.24 ERA to go along with a 4-1 record and six saves. The Stillwater native made 28 relief appearances and struck out 85 batters in 64 1/3 innings.

Opponents hit just .212 off Stebens, and he tied for seventh in the Big 12 in strikeouts.