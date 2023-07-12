Penn State Harrisburg names first hockey coach





MIDDLETOWN, Pa. Amanda Janney Misselhorn has been named Penn State Harrisburg’s first field hockey head coach, This was recently announced by athletics director Rahsaan Carlton. Misselhorn will lead a Penn State Harrisburg field hockey program that will begin NCAA competition in the fall of 2024. She brings with her 14 years of Division I coaching experience, having served as head coach at Indiana University for four years after ten years as head coach. coach at Temple University. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring on Coach AJ as our first-ever head hockey coach,” said Carlton. “Her experience speaks for itself, but we were most impressed with her philosophy of ensuring student-athlete wellbeing remains the top priority at all times. We are excited to have her join our team and lead the way in building our latest program.” Most recently, Misselhorn was head coach at nearby Warwick High School after a two-year stint as head coach at Donegal High School. “I want to thank Mr. Carlton and Penn State Harrisburg for this great opportunity to launch the hockey program in 2024,” Misselhorn said. “It has been exciting to see college field hockey continue to grow across the country and I am honored to lead this inaugural team on campus. Central Pennsylvania is a hotbed of field hockey and I know we will be able to recruit high-quality students.” athletes to represent Penn State Harrisburg. I look forward to having our hockey student-athletes be a positive addition to a strong and growing athletic department, as well as fostering connections throughout the University community. “ Once established, Penn State Harrisburg’s program will operate at the club level before launching NCAA Division III competition in Fall 2024. to recruit the school’s first class of hockey student-athletes. The team will field a roster of 25 to 30 players. Misselhorn’s head coaching accomplishments include guiding Indiana University to back-to-back Big Ten Tournament appearances in 2015 and 2016 and leading Temple University to 10 consecutive postseason appearances. Prior to becoming head coach, she was a top assistant at the University of Pennsylvania for two seasons and an assistant at James Madison University in 2002. Prior to her coaching career, Misselhorn played hockey at Wake Forest University. She also competed as a member of the USA Indoor National Team, helping the team win gold at the 2010 Women’s National Indoor Championship. Misselhorn graduated from Wake Forest in 1999, studied higher education management at the University of Pennsylvania, and received her teaching degree from Eastern University in May.

