Ronan had mixed passions for a job as a hockey coach for girls from Quincy/North Quincy

Upon accepting the job, Jay Ronan received the blessings of his wife and three children.

His children, ranging from fifth to eleventh grade, attend schools in Quincy and have played in the Quincy Youth Hockey program for most of their lives. Ronan coached their teams for over 10 years, he recalls.

Ronan, 48, will still be active around local youth rinks. It’s just that now, instead of a parent turned youth coach, he’ll view the landscape of talent through a different lens — as the new head varsity coach of the Quincy/North Quincy High girls’ hockey co-op program.

I coached most teams (of my kids). It was really fun,” said Ronan. “I think I was ready to take it to the next level and be a part of something bigger, in terms of high school hockey.

Putting my kids aside,” Ronan said, “(the youth program) is so important to me that if I didn’t have kids in the program I’d be on the rink like a point person trying to see what the female numbers are and how we can attract more girls to come and play Quincy Youth Hockey.”

Ronan’s son, Ian, is a rising junior defender at North Quincy High. His oldest daughter, Tess, is in eighth grade at Central Middle School and his youngest daughter, Caroline, is in fifth grade at Quincy Catholic Academy.

During his high school years, Ronan was a goaltender at Arlington Catholic. The sport is woven into his pedigree.

I’ll tell you this: every man on my father’s side of my family has played hockey. And he has five siblings, and they all have many children,” Ronan said. “My father and his brothers all played. Then their sons played. There are definitely a few girls involved, including mine.”

Ronan takes over from Jeff Craig, who was Quincy/North Quincy’s head coach for eight seasons. The team went 2-18 last winter, but had recorded a combined record of 21-12-4 the previous two seasons.

Ronan grew up in Woburn and is a professional tennis coach by profession and certification. He has been teaching since 1998, five years after joining the team at Merrimack College as a freshman in 1993, despite only playing one season in high school his senior year. He said the idea of ​​coaching every high school sport has been a dream of his ever since.

The problem with being a high school tennis coach is that high school tennis season is your best season for lessons and clinics. So it’s very hard for a teacher to be a tennis coach in a high school,” said Ronan. “It’s almost like I had to leave that dream behind. When my kids started playing hockey at a youth level, it rekindled this passion for hockey for me. I took it all in and really enjoyed my kids growing up on Quincy Youth Hockey.

In 1993, Ronan entered college hoping to become a teacher. “When that didn’t work out,” he said, “I had to find something to do to pay the bills.” So he coached a local tennis camp during the summer. Then he caught the bug.

“Since coaching at that summer tennis camp, I’ve been enjoying coaching,” Ronan said. I love the connections you make with people. I love the ability to go through a process with people and help them understand where they can improve, and see what steps they take week in and week out.

Ronan said he will continue to coach in the Quincy Youth Hockey program “in whatever capacity the MIAA allows me to.” Most likely he will be involved with his daughter Caroline’s U12 team as there are no repercussions for instructing that particular age group.

As for the high school team, Ronan would make his first impression at the inaugural player-and-parent meeting on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Quincy Youth Arena. Last year’s roster listed five seniors, one junior, five sophomores, five freshmen and three eighth graders.

Most importantly, if you can create a culture where everyone feels part of a team and it’s a positive situation, I think that’s your win,” Ronan said of his first job. Wins and losses aside, if we can create a sisterhood in that locker room for these girls, I think that’s your biggest win. Certainly, I am not trying to reject (gains and losses) at all. I’m aware of how the team did last season, so I’m hoping I can improve in that column, but I’m trying to create an environment for these girls where they each want to be around. other than going to training and competitions.

Perhaps Ronan’s daughters will be funneled from the city’s youth program to the college ranks in a few years to keep it all in the family.

A hockey family.

I couldn’t really get over how excited my parents were that I got this position,” Ronan said with a laugh. It was almost like their excitement surpassed mine, and I was pretty excited.