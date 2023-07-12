Alekna will compete for the European U23 title







Getty Images Alekna is the current collegiate – and European U23 – record holder in the discus throw.

Rising Junior won gold at the senior championships last year

Espo, Finland The reigning European discus throw champion will once again hit the circle this week in pursuit of another big win, as a California track and field star Mykolas Alekna will be a huge favorite to take home the crown at this year’s European U23 Championships. Although he still has a year to prepare for his title defense due to the most important European Championships held once every two years, the 20-year-old Lithuanian can still make a big statement this week in his first appearance at this particular encounter. Alekna, who is currently third in this year’s World Championships in Athletics, set the European U23 record earlier this year at the 128th Big Meet in Berkeley with a massive throw of 71.00m (232-11). He posted a score of 66.91 m (219-6) in his final game, a clash of the world’s top discus throwers at the BAUHAUS galan Diamond League meeting in Stockholm, Sweden. At the 2022 European Championships, Alekna threw a meet record of 69.78 m (228–1) en route to the gold medal; on this go-around he will attempt to beat the U23 championship record of 67.48 m (221-4) set by Slovenia’s Kristjan Čeh in 2021. Qualifying Group A, headlined by Alekna, kicks off at 2:05 a.m. PT on Thursday at Leppävaara Stadium in Espoo, Finland; should he qualify for the final, he will throw again at 12:50 on Saturday. ) and the Greek Dimitrios Pavlidis at 64.90 m (212-11). STAY INFORMED Follow the Bears on Twitter for full Cal track & field coverage (@CalTFXC), Instagram (@caltfxc) and Facebook (@Cal Cross Country/Track and Field).

