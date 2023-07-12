Switching to SEC will only help, not hurt. Recruit faster





It’s not a football season yet — another month and a half off — but it’s a recruiting season with July being one of the most active months on the calendar for Oklahoma’s football program in recent years for landing commitments. Some college football recruiting analysts have pondered that the Sooners’ imminent move to the Southeastern Conference—where college football and football recruiting are considered alongside godliness—could harm Oklahoma’s traditional recruiting efforts. In my opinion, that thinking is seriously misguided. Oklahoma football is a national brand, and the move to the SEC should at least help the Sooners by expanding its footprint, regardless of the talent-rich environment and the highly competitive nature of recruiting in SEC land. Oklahoma is recruiting nationwide. This is not something new. The Sooners have been bringing in talent from both coasts and everywhere in between for several years now. That’s a big reason why they’ve managed to be so successful and stay in the national spotlight for so long. There’s a lazy story that OU could be the next Nebraska. Bob Stoops thinks it’s a terrible opinion. He told The Rush: “I heard Colin Cowherd talk about it because of recruiting. We’re not just Oklahoma, all the way to Dallas is our home area.… pic.twitter.com/aThas2fngT — The REF (@KREFsports) June 29, 2023 Colin Cowherd, host of the national radio TV sports talk show, the grand poobah of the Oklahoma football hate club, went so far as to recently suggest that Oklahoma, when it joins the SEC, will end up like Nebraska when the Cornhuskers became irrelevant following their move to the Big Ten. “Oklahoma will be the second program in our adult lives to disappear,” Cowherd said on his nationally syndicated sports talk show “The Herd.” “Number one,” he continued, “the state (Oklahoma) no longer produces large numbers of players.” The implication in Cowherd’s uninformed comment, according to former OU head coach Bob Stoops. was that oklahoma. like Nebraska, is not a talented state for football recruiting, at least not when compared to teams in the Big Ten and SEC. In a recent radio interview on sports radio KREF 1400’s “The Rush” program with Teddy Lehman and Tyler McComas, Stoops jumped all over Cowherd’s comment comparing Oklahoma to Nebraska, calling it a “lazy” comment from someone who doesn’t think straight. “We’re not just Oklahoma,” Stoops reminded listeners. “All the way down in Dallas is our home territory – just as much as any other.” And the historic hiring numbers back that up, not just in Dallas, but all over the Lone Star State. For example, Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class, a top-five class nationally, included players from 12 different states. Five members of the class of 2023 were from Texas and four from the state of Oklahoma. The state’s largest representation, however, came from Florida – particularly in the heart of SEC country – with six Sunshine State players signing up with the Sooners. The 26-member class further breaks down into 14 from SEC states, three from Big Ten states, and three from Pac 12 states. And this isn’t just a one-year phenomenon biased by Oklahoma’s imminent move to the SEC. This way of handing out has been around for quite some time, especially since Stoops was head coach. So any suggestion that Oklahoma’s recruiting will be hurt by the move to the SEC is unsupported by the facts. If anything, the move should help Sooner’s recruiting effort. “We’re a perfect fit for the SEC,” Stoops said. “I think it will help us recruit. And I believe we can handle it just fine.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stormininnorman.com/2023/07/11/oklahoma-football-move-to-sec-will-only-help-not-hurt-sooner-recruiting/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos