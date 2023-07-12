Sports
Spring season overview: women’s tennis
RIO GRANDE VALLEY The 2023 spring season may have been the best the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s tennis team has had in five years, one in which the working head coachWest Nottand co. deployed really blossomed.
The Vaqueros went 12-9 overall and were 7-2 in Western Athletic Conference (WAC) play, with their best winning percentages, .571 and .778, respectively, since 2018. They earned the number 3 seed in the WAC’s tournament after tied for second place in the regular season.
Demons were killed along the way. UTRGV created some momentum early in the season by earning its first win over Texas State since 2008 by beating the Bobcats on the road. The Vaqueros went on a five-game WAC winning streak as they battled through their longest conference season. They ended the conference losing skids against New Mexico State and Stephen F. Austin. They defended their home courts en route to an impressive 7-1 record at the Orville Cox Tennis Center.
The energetic, rowdy couple believed in their training and in each other, creating an exciting season that highlighted the team’s potential.
“I was really proud of how this group came together to accomplish some special things,” Nott said. “We started out with some lofty goals. Pursuing those goals ended up with our second consecutive winning WAC season. We gained a lot of confidence from beating Grand Canyon, who eventually won the WAC Championship. Looking back, this has been our best year yet and we don’t think we’re done yet.”
The “Core Four” anchored the squad. JuniorsIsabelle BahrAndLeah Karrenand sophomoresBarbara MartinezAndMarjorie Souzacombined accounting for 26 of UTRGV’s 32 conference singles wins, and 43 of 58 singles wins during the spring semester. Those key returners hold the top four spots in the Vaqueros lineup and form the top two doubles duos.
“When I first arrived, I tried to find players who absolutely love the game and wanted to grow the program with me,” said Nott. “Fortunately I have some strong players who are not afraid to go after it and chase bigger things.”
After missing a lot of time last season due to injury, Karren came back strong this year to take first place in the line-up. She went 6-3 in WAC play with five wins in the No. 1 flight and was 9-11 through the spring, ranked No. 1 11 times in a row. Karren was named the UTRGV Comeback Athlete of the year.
Souza led the team in wins for the second consecutive year. She mainly played in flight No. 3, but also saw action on the first, second and fourth runways. Souza went 13-7 overall and 8-1 in WAC play, finishing the season with nine consecutive conference wins, including her win at the WAC tournament. She was on the All-WAC Singles Second Team for the second year in a row.
Bahr was 10-11 in duals and 5-4 in conference play, seven times ranked No. 1 before establishing himself in the No. 2 flight. Martinez played all but two of the spring games in the fourth flight, putting up a solid 11-6 overall record and going 7-2 in WAC play.
“Lea and Izzy were the first two players I offered scholarships to and I couldn’t be more proud of the foundation they’ve laid for our team culture. Marjorie has been nothing short of a star. She’s a killer on the pitch and she’s going about her company with so much class. Barbara plays hard for the team. She brings a lot of fire and never backs down from anyone,” said Nott. “All four of them are so unique and bring their own special sauce to the table. They are all extremely competitive and refuse to give in when the going gets tough. The best thing is that they are still developing, they are still growing as people and players, So the future looks very bright.”
Strong doubles play was again an important part of UTRGV’s success. The Vaqueros had a .603 winning percentage in doubles games this season and played with an infectious attitude that rubbed off on each Vaquero and set the tone for the rest of the game.
Karren and Martinez were UTRGV’s most successful duo, going 13-4 in doubles and 6-3 in the WAC while playing 10 games at No. 1. They were named to the All-WAC Doubles Second Team. Bahr and Souza also showed great chemistry on the double courts, earning an 11-6 spring record and a 5-4 point in WAC play as the No. 2 pair.
“Lea and Barbara have been so lethal in doubles. They’re a lot of fun to watch because they can do so much with the ball, hit all the different spots on the pitch and they do it with flair,” said Nott. “Izzy and Marjorie have been extremely consistent when we have needed them. They are skilled, very professional and get things done with the smart shots.”
SeniorStephanie Wilkefinished her time at UTRGV with a 5-4 record in WAC singles play and went 6-3 in conference doubles with two partners, winning four games with sophomoresDaniela Rosenbergerand two more with freshmenYaiza Vazquez.She left an impression of hard work and gritty play on the younger Vaqueros.
The addition of assistant coachEkaterina Vorobevawas a key factor in the success of the season. Bringing new drills and a new perspective, she has increased the competitiveness of every student-athlete.
“Kate had an immediate impact on our program. Our team really responded to her coaching style. We put many of her ideas and exercises into practice and there were many days when she practiced,” said Nott. “Her strongest asset is her ability to communicate effectively with each player and design a practice or make a suggestion that works best for that specific person. I value her judgment. She has helped us operate at a higher level. “
Nott praised Vorobeva for the job she did in stepping into his role to coach the team to victory at the Grand Canyon while he was absent for family reasons. He said it was extremely gratifying to see the team flourish and overcome that hurdle, giving full credit to the players and Vorobeva for their resilience.
This season has shown what is possible for this group. Nott’s players have consistently grown and improved as they spend more time on his program, and the culture he wants is firmly in place. The Vaqueros have taken a step forward in 2023 and they are eager to continue their trajectory upwards aided by the confidence developed over the spring season.
“We had a lot of 4-3 games this season. On paper we were mostly the underdogs. Every win was really a team win because each time a different combination of doubles and singles players came up. Even our defeats were memorable because they showed we have feeling like we’re on the right track and we just want to keep building. We’ve earned every little step forward over the years. We had to prove to ourselves that we’re worthy of being champions. We knocked on the door against teams that used to blow us out. We’re very close and we’ll continue to enjoy the ride.”
|
Sources
2/ https://goutrgv.com/news/2023/7/11/spring-season-in-review-womens-tennis.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
