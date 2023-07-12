25 Big 12 Baseball Players Taken in 2023 MLB Draft





SEATTLE A total of 25 Big 12 baseball players were selected in the 2023 MLB Draft, highlighted by TCU infielder Brayden Taylor, who was a first round selection. In addition, four players were selected from members who entered the conference on July 1. Taylor, who was the most outstanding player of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship, was selected 19the by Tampa Bay, selecting a Big 12 player in the first round and 21st round for the sixth consecutive seasonst times since 1998. Oklahoma State Juaron Watts-Brown and Nolan McLean were caught in the third round by the Blue Jays and Mets, respectively. West Virginia’s Carlson Reed (Pittsburgh Pirates), OSU’s Roc Riggio (New York Yankees) and Texas Dylan Campbell (Los Angeles Dodgers) were fourth round selections. The Horned Frogs led the Conference with seven selections from their team that won the Big 12 Championship and advanced to the Mens College World Series. Oklahoma State and Texas followed with six selections each. Seven of the nine baseball-sponsoring members of the 2023 season had at least one draft pick, in addition to picks from new members BYU, UCF, and Houston. A full list of Big 12 selections follows. First round 19. Brayden Taylor, SS (TCU), Tampa Bay Third round 89. Juaron Watts-Brown, P (state of Oklahoma), Toronto

91. Nolan McLean, Two-Way Player (Oklahoma State), New York (NL) Fourth round 104. Carlson Reed, P (West Virginia), Pittsburgh

130. Roc Riggio, 2B (state of Oklahoma), New York (AL)

136. Dylan Campbell, OF (Texas), Los Angeles (NL) Fifth round 138. Marcus Brown, SS (state of Oklahoma), Washington Sixth round 179. Lucas Gordon, P (Texas), Chicago (AL) Seventh round 204. Cole Fontenelle, 3B (TCU), Los Angeles (AL)

214. Nick Goodwin, SS (State of Kansas), Toronto Eighth Round 244. Braden Barry, OR (West Virginia), Toronto Ninth Round 262. Ben McCabe, C (UCF*), Colorado 10e Round 300. Ryan Vanderhei, P (TCU), San Francisco

312. Brian Hendry, P (state of Oklahoma), New York (AL)

313. Cam Brown, P (TCU), Philadelphia

314. Austin Deming, 3B (BYU*), Houston 11e Round 335. Dakota Harris, SS (Oklahoma), St. Louis 12e Round 345. Travis Sthele, P (Texas), Washington

353. Josh Ekness, P (Houston*), Miami

369. Brady Day, 2B (State of Kansas), Atlanta

373. Brandon Beckel, P (Texas Tech), Philadelphia 14e Round 405. Elijah Nunez, VAN (TCU), Washington

428. Zane Morehouse, P (Texas), Cleveland

433. Zach Arnold, SS (Houston*), Philadelphia 15e Round 455. Tre Richardson, SS (TCU), Saint Louis

464. Garret Guillemette, C (Texas), Houston 16e Round 478. Isaac Stebens, P (State of Oklahoma), Boston 18e Round 541. Tanner Witt, P (Texas), Baltimore 20e Round 599. Garrett Wright, P (TCU), Chicago (AL) *- Member who joined the Big 12 on July 1st.

