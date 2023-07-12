Northwestern hazing sparks calls to halt the $800 million rebuild of Ryan Field

The hazing scandal in Northwestern football and the clumsy firing of head coach Pat Fitzgerald have sparked fresh calls to reassess athletic culture at the Big Ten school, and at least temporarily, the proposed $800 million rebuild of Ryan Field to stop.

While some Evanston neighbors have expressed concerns about noise and congestion at the new stadium, the opposition may be uniting around the larger issue of whether Northwestern needs a new home for its football program, or just a thorough cleaning.

Investing $800 million in a new football stadium will divert college leaders’ attention from the most pressing problem facing them, which appears to be a culture problem in Northwestern athletics, Caitlin Fitz, a Northwestern history professor, said Tuesday. I think we should get our own house in order before we put $800 million into building a new house.

Fitz is one of six faculty members who sent a letter Monday to Northwest president Michael Schill, athletic director Derrick Gragg and board president Peter Barris, asking for stadium rebuilding to be suspended in the wake of the hazing scandal. Community groups, students and others have expressed similar sentiments.

The ramifications of the rapidly changing situation are staggering and potentially devastating for the private, academically elite university, which has faced several high-profile stumbles in recent years as it strives to compete at the highest levels of college athletics.

In a matter of days, Schill went from announcing a two-week suspension for Fitzgerald over alleged incidents of player hazing, detailed in an independent investigation, to admitting he may have been at fault in imposing penalties. On Monday, Schill, the winningest football coach in Northwestern history, announced that he was being relieved of his duties effective immediately, according to an open letter posted on the university’s website.

Ultimately, the decision to suspend Coach Fitzgerald originally was mine and mine alone, as was the decision to part ways with him, Schill said in his letter.

A Northwestern spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Northwestern announced plans for the privately funded rebuild of Ryan Field in 2022. The modern stadium would have a canopy to reduce noise and light pollution, better sight lines, seat backs instead of benches, and 35,000 seats, 12,000 less than the current Ryan Field , which would have been demolished.

In addition to football games, the new stadium would host concerts and community events, a concern for local residents concerned about increased noise and traffic.

The main benefactor of the new stadium is billionaire Patrick Ryan, founder and retired CEO of Aon Corp. and a Northwest alumnus. The Ryan family donated $480 million in 2021, the largest gift in Northwest history, largely to help build the stadium.

A spokesman for Ryan said he was overseas and unavailable for comment Tuesday.

The new stadium is scheduled to open by 2026, pending approval from the City of Evanston. Those plans are still moving forward as of Tuesday, according to City Manager Luke Stowe.

At this time, the city is not aware of any changes by Northwestern University regarding Ryan Field’s proposal, Stowe said in an email. The Ryan Field application is tentatively scheduled for consideration by the Land Use Commission on August 9, 2023.

The football hazing scandal is the latest high-profile misstep for Northwestern’s athletic program. In 2021, Northwestern cheerleader Hayden Richardson filed a federal lawsuit alleging that she and other cheerleaders had been sexually exploited and forced to mingle with fans and backers. In May, Michael Polisky, who was named as a defendant in the lawsuit, resigned as athletic director nine days after being promoted to the position amid mounting pressure from students, faculty and community members.

Northwestern soon named Gragg its new athletic director, filling the void left by the departure of Jim Phillips, who left after 13 years in the role to become commissioner of the Athletic Coast Conference.

Adding to the uproar, as the football hazing scandal unfolded this week, revelations also surfaced of alleged bullying and abusive behavior by first-year Northwestern head baseball coach Jim Foster.

The Northwestern Accountability Alliance, a coalition of community and student groups, issued a statement Tuesday decrying the university’s racist and sexist record within the athletic department and calling for a temporary halt to the stadium project.

We hope university leaders reassess their approach to students and the wider community and begin with a spirit of genuine respect and transparency, the group said. In the meantime, until they take appropriate action, Northwestern must put Ryan Field’s proposals on hold.

The six faculty members sent the letter requesting that Ryan Field’s rebuild be suspended Monday before Fitzgerald’s announced resignation. They also mentioned the recent history of problems within the athletic department as a reason for stopping the project.

I think the faculty members are confused about where the money is coming from, said Marc Ganis, Chicago sports consultant. This is a targeted contribution from the Ryan family, especially for the stadium. It’s not like these resources can be applied to anything else.

Ganis said the new stadium is decades overdue and crucial if Northwestern is to be competitive in the Big Ten. He believes the Ryan family will remain committed to the project despite the hazing and firing of the school’s most successful football coach.

While Ganis said the sports budgets of major universities have spiraled out of control in the new millennium, they create revenue that supports the wider institution, including academics. Sport also brings alumni together in a common endeavor and generates donations.

For example, the $480 million Ryan donation also includes grants to fund biomedical, economic, and business research at Northwestern.

The academic side can sometimes be myopic about these things, Ganis said. They don’t understand how athletics is used to generate the money that in many cases pays their own salary.

Fitzgerald’s firing, Ganis said, could prove to be a costly mistake for the athletic program and the university as a whole.

In addition to potentially alienating deep-pocketed donors, Ganis said threats of legal action by Fitzgerald, who said in a statement he had hired high-powered Chicago attorney Dan Webb to protect his rights, had been a major part of a 10- year , $57 million contract extension the coach signed with Northwestern in 2021.

However, Ganis agrees with faculty critics that the universities questioning the decision to fire Fitzgerald was a public relations disaster that reflected badly on the new president, who assumed the role in September and succeeded Morton Schapiro. Schill, who previously served as president of the University of Oregon and dean of the University of Chicago Law School, was Northwestern’s second choice after President-elect Rebecca Blank was forced to resign due to illness.

Blank died in February.

Fitz said part of the problem with Northwestern’s response to the hazing scandal may be that the top decision makers at the university are all men.

Northwestern is way behind its peers in having women in leadership positions, Fitz said. I think it’s an open question whether having more women in the room during these conversations would have led to a different outcome.

The confidential investigation into the case, which has only been released in a summary, should be made public, Fitz said, so the community at large can assess whether the administration had enough information to fire Fitzgerald before additional reporting by the Daily Northwestern increased the Busy.

Elizabeth Shakman Hurd, a professor of political science and religious studies, and a signatory to the faculty letter calling for the shutdown of the Ryan Field project, said she was very disappointed with Schill’s response and what she called attempts to put the situation under control. to sweep the carpet. .

She said the decision to fire Fitzgerald should have been an easy one for Schill.

If I took my international relations class and let them strip down, run around and brush each other with shaving cream, I would lose my job, she said. It doesn’t even seem very complicated. Let’s hold everyone to the same standard, and let’s clean it up.

