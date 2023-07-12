Sports
Chris Eubanks’ Wimbledon dream is another beacon for Black tennis Andscape
Normally, when a 27-year-old is among the top 200 people in the world at their favorite job, you don’t wonder if they’re wasting their time professionally. But in tennis, that question is unfortunately too common for players who can’t get into the top 100 or higher after years of trying.
For Christopher Eubanks, the deep contemplation of whether to keep playing that grueling individual sport weighed so heavily on his mind that he took up a side career: broadcasting.
Commentary really helped my game, helped me watch the game and play in a certain style, he said. And I intend to keep doing it.
That sideline has proved critical to Eubanks as he is now much more than just a top-200 figure in tennis. He is now in the top 40, an ATP Tour tournament champion and a Wimbledon quarterfinalist.
The 6-foot-7 athletic star set another career milestone on Monday in London by outsmarting and outplaying No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas. , 6-5, 6-4 win. It also served as Eubank’s first win over a career top-10 player, as well as his first trip to a Grand Slam quarterfinal.
“I feel like I’m living a dream right now,” he said in his court interview. “This is absolutely insane.”
It was a victory over the elite Greek that summed up the tenacity Eubanks has shown in his career and the improvements he has made over the past year. In the first and third sets, Eubanks showed a style that was not consistent enough to stay with the game’s top players, making unforced errors throughout to go behind Tsitsipas twice.
But after being one set away from elimination, Eubanks returned to the dynamic talent capable of beating anyone not named Novak Djokovic (it remains to be seen if he will be the 23-time Slam champion and seven-time Wimbledon winner). will beat). Eubanks’ powerful serve came back in the fourth and fifth sets. It was complemented by the aspects of his game that are no longer glaring weaknesses: his groundstrokes on both sides. His one-handed backhand was better than that of Tsitsipas, who has one of the best hands in tennis. Eubanks’ forehand was the biggest unserved hit on the field, unbelievable considering that normally Tsitsipas’ forehand takes that crown.
Eubanks’ current nine-game winning streak, from a maiden title on the grass of Majorca to a stay in the second week of Wimbledon, is the gift the Atlanta native deserves for the uncertain tennis journey he’s been through. From not even being a top-2 player on his high school team to collegiate success at Georgia Tech, Eubank’s path to his current destiny is the opposite path of world No. 4 singles player Coco Gauff, who has become his little sister . That bond they share became further evident when Gauff and her dad sat in the tall man’s player box for his final career-defining moment.
In contrast to Gauff’s phenomenon status since she was 13, Eubanks has toiled in unglamorous tennis, penalizing minor leagues after struggling for five long years on ATP Challenger and ITF futures events, wondering if his playing career would pay off much more .
Feeling destined for a playing career without solid financial stability, Eubanks turned to Tennis Channel months ago for the role of color commentator and analyst he always sought. However, he couldn’t foresee how useful working for television would be in realizing his acting potential.
I think since I started commenting a bit it’s really helped my perception on the track, he said after his convincing win over No. 12 seed Cameron Norrie. I can take away a little bit of the emotion and say, Hey, if I watched this game and called it, what would I say to myself, and stop getting so emotionally charged when things don’t go the way I want them to. And there are certain times when I make mistakes, I can make mistakes, but when I’m pigeonholed I can say, ‘That’s a good mistake, that’s okay. That’s going to help me in the long run.
Eubanks is one of the largest number of black players, American or not, on the ATP and WTA Tour. There are Americans like Gauff, Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys, Francis Tiafoe, Taylor Townsend, veteran player Bryan Shelton son Ben, Michael Mmoh and Alycia Parks. Black non-Americans include Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, Gael Monfils and Arthur Fils of France, Mikael Ymer and Elias Ymer of Sweden, Heather Watson of Great Britain, Jasmine Paolini of Italy and, of course, Haitian-Japanese superstar Naomi Osaka .
Their appreciation for black pioneers is certainly palpable, from larger-than-life tennis greats like Arthur Ashe, the greatest of all time, Serena Williams, the still-active Venus Williams, and Yannick Noah to a list that includes Bryan Shelton, MaliVai Washington, Zina Garrison, Lori McNeil , Chanda Rubin, James Blake and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
Fittingly, Eubanks scored his biggest win on what would have been the late icon Ashe’s 80th birthday. With the way his game is suitable for grass after his previous disdain for itwouldn’t it be far-fetched for him to join Ashe as one of two black American men to win Wimbledon.
Whether the Cinderella run leads to a title for Eubanks, an unfathomable thought from a few days ago, you can guarantee he won’t be wondering if he’s going to keep playing anytime soon.
