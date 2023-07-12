Tim Tebow professional hockey team comes to Lake Tahoe





(KTXL) Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow brings professional hockey to Lake Tahoe. This has been announced by the ECHL the new team at a press conference at The Tahoe Blue Event Center on Monday. The team, which will be named later, will start playing in the 2024-25 season, becoming the 29th team in the league. The team will host games at the Tahoe Blue Event Center, a more than 4,200-seat venue in Stateline, Nevada, which is expected to become operational later in July. The team is working with fans to name the team a naming contest, which can be submitted before August 4. Monday’s announcement came from the league after its board of directors approved an expansion application for a Lake Tahoe team. Tebow will co-own the team with David Hodges, CEO of Hodges Management Group LLC, which owns three Georgia car dealerships and real estate companies. Baseball players with Northern California ties selected in 2023 MLB Draft

The former quarterback won the 2007 Heisman Trophy with the University of Florida and played in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets. I love that sport can bring people together from all over the world to enjoy camaraderie, competition and community impact, Tebow said in a statement. I am so grateful for the opportunity to be part of a group bringing hockey to the Tahoe area for fans and families to create memories for years to come. During his college football career, Tebow led the Florida Gators to two national championships. Tebow pursued a minor league baseball career with the New York Mets organization from 2016 to 2021 and returned to the NFL in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but was retired after one preseason game. The Lake Tahoe squad is expected to join the league’s Mountain Division, which includes teams in Idaho, Utah, Tulsa and Wichita. The ECHL is a minor league hockey organization whose teams are affiliated with the NHL. According to the ECHL, a total of 740 NHL players began their careers in the minor league organization, with 13 of them debuting in the NHL during the 2022-23 season. Sacramento Kings get new kits for the 2023-24 season. Here’s what they look like

This new team will provide the region’s only professional sports action, provide locals with a hometown team and fast-paced entertainment, with a commitment to giving back and growing the game of hockey in the community, ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said in a statement. This ownership and operating group has already demonstrated their ability to create a new generation of ECHL fans, and we look forward to the excitement they will bring to South Tahoe. The team will be managed and operated by Zawyer Sports and Entertainment, which owns and operates two ECHL teams in Jacksonville and Savannah, according to the league. Tebow had been a minority partner at the Jacksonville and Savannah franchises.



