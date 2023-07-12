Evanston residents in the northwestern community react to the firing of football coach Pat Fitzgerald amid allegations of hazing

Northwestern University students generally agreed on Tuesday with the firing of football coach Pat Fitzgerald, amid hazing that continues to shake up the football team and the campus community.

Fitzgerald was initially suspended without pay for two weeks by university president Michael Schill. After the student newspaper Daily Northwestern reported details of the alleged hazing, Schill said he may have been mistaken about the sentence and was going to fire Fitzgerald.

Students, meanwhile, are wondering what will happen next, how the football program and culture might be redefined, and how the larger conversation around college athletics hazing might shift.

Malik Rice, 19, from Atlanta, is an up-and-coming sophomore from the Northwest, studying political science and law. He believes there has always been a culture of hazing in college athletics, especially football, so he wasn’t too surprised by the allegations.

In addition to Fitzgeralds’ hazing and firing, the Daily Northwestern on Monday published a story about three former Northwestern football players navigating a culture of racism. The three players, who attended the school in the late 2000s, also confirmed some of the hazing.

Rice said that as a black student at a predominantly white institution, he was not surprised to learn of football players experiencing racism.

I hope all those black and non-white football players live and get better, Rice said. I hope they get the healing they need.

Ethan McAlpin, 21, an upcoming senior from Houston, was surprised Fitzgerald was fired after the initial announcement of a two-week suspension.

I think there’s a history of ‘Oh, look at it, and then a committee gets formed and then nothing happens,’ said McAlpin, who studies computer science. There have been a few allegations of sexual assault with many of the students that I feel like the school sort of ignored or shoved them under the rug or didn’t really take direct action.

McAlpin said firing Fitzgerald was the right move.

I hope justice is actually being sought because I don’t think functionally that’s necessarily what’s been done so far, McAlpin said.

John Chen, 21, an upcoming senior studying biomedical engineering, was initially disappointed to learn that Fitzgerald faced a two-week suspension. Chen said he feels hazing is coming from above, and Fitzgerald’s firing by the university was a step in the right direction.

Start at the top, and that’s where the solution begins, Chen said.

Evanston resident Gregory Off, 82, also said Fitzgerald should have known about the football team’s alleged hazing. Off believes that Fitzgerald’s firing was justified.

It’s his job to check the locker rooms and know what’s going on, Off said. He paid a huge salary.

Elijah Huang, 21, an emerging senior who also studies biomedical engineering, said the university’s decision to fire Fitzgerald after announcing his suspension was reactionary. If it weren’t for the Daily Northwesterns reporting, Fitzgerald likely would have continued to coach, Huang said.

It’s a bit of a shame that governments in general, not just Northwest, are very reactionary, Huang said. So if there is no response, nothing will change.

Evanston resident Norman Weston, 75, agreed that the student newspaper allegations played a large part in Fitzgerald’s firing.

The fact that the story came from the student newspaper was really revealing, Weston said. It shows the power of the student voice.

Dami Akanni, 20, an up-and-coming youth from Lagos, Nigeria, was shocked to learn of the magnitude of the hazing allegations. Greater culture and mentality change among football players is needed for tangible change and an end to hazing, Akanni said.

I think you see now that no one is safe, not even the coach [the players] see that consequences will be taken for actions. I think that’s the first step, Akanni said.

Maddie Kerr, 21, an emerging senior studying sociology, said they remember taking an online hazing prevention course as a freshman. Kerr was aware that hazing was taking place, but they were shocked to hear details of what players claimed to have experienced.

The mental damage of having to experience those things, even if you just witnessed them, I can’t even imagine experiencing it firsthand, Kerr said. That’s just so terribly traumatic.

Elizabeth Shakman Hurd, a political science professor, was also concerned about the mental health of the players. As a professor, she said the hazing allegations were shocking and she doesn’t want her students to be traumatized.

I had a student on the football team in my class and he was a nice young man, Hurd said. When I think about him going through those hazing rituals, I shudder.

Abbie Farley, an up-and-coming junior who has been in the Northwestern marching band since her freshman year, said she was aware of the allegations involving the baseball and football teams. The reports from several university sports teams warrant investigation, she said. Farley, who studies psychology and cognitive sciences, said she would like to see more accountability in key university activities and organizations.

Northwestern is just one of how many D1 schools? Farley said. I can almost guarantee that these are not the only ones having this problem. I hope other people, other schools feel empowered to speak up and help advocate for change and feel comfortable doing so.

Northwestern is dealing with the scandals as it continues to push for a new stadium that many Evanston residents oppose on the Ryan Field site.

David DeCarlo, 34, a resident of Evanston, said the hazing allegations highlight how the university failed in its mission to protect students. Given the scope of the allegations, the university should take a break from proposals for Ryan Field, said DeCarlo, the president of the Most Livable City Association, a nonprofit organization opposed to the stadium proposal.

How can the university be trusted if it has failed in a fundamental way, with something related to all these promises it makes to the wider public? [Evanston] community? said DeCarlo, who lives near Ryan Field.

In an open letter to Schill, athletic director Derrick Gragg and Peter Barris, the chairman of Northwestern’s Board of Trustees, Hurd and five other tenured Northwestern professors said the university should defer Ryan Field’s proposals.

Disturbing evidence of harassment and abuse and high-level efforts to minimize those problems suggest we need to get the existing house in order before expanding it, the letter said.

Hurd said university officials have not responded since the open letter was sent on Sunday, prior to the announcement of Fitzgerald’s resignation.

While the campus community and some Evanston residents seem to support the university’s decision to fire Fitzgerald, others question whether the university has done its due diligence.

Aaron Tyler, 66, said Fitzgerald has been with Northwestern for a long time and seems to be loved by players. Tyler, who lives in Park Ridge, said the university rushed to fire Fitzgerald without much investigation.

I think they just wanted the case to end, Tyler said.