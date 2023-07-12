Sports
Who is the rising American tennis star Christopher Eubanks? —NBC New York
The last time an American won Wimbledon was in 2000 when tennis legend Pete Sampras defeated Patrick Rafter to win his 14th Grand Slam title.
Rising US tennis star Christopher Eubanks is now giving the US some hope as the 27-year-old surprisingly reaches the quarterfinals of Wimbledon after a string of impressive wins.
The world No. 43 upset No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 16 in five sets to book his spot in the last 8 and win a match against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev – the tournament’s third seed.
Ahead of Wednesday’s quarterfinals, here are five things you need to know about Christopher Eubanks:
Eubanks had not progressed beyond the second round of a Grand Slam for Wimbledon
Eubanks sets personal records.
Prior to Wimbledon 2023, his best singles result at a Grand Slam was reaching the second round at the Australian Open earlier this year and the US Open in 2022.
The only other time the American reached the quarter-finals was in doubles at the 2020 US Open with compatriot Mackenzie McDonald.
Eubanks messaged Kim Clijsters for grass tennis tips
Who can credit Eubanks for reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals? Tennis legend Kim Clijsters.
Before Wimbledon, Eubanks sent a message to the former WTA No. 1 stating: “Kim! Grass is the stupidest surface to play tennis on…”
Clijsters replied, “Hi Chris, how come?” To which Eubanks said “It’s not really that stupid. Just frustrated with the inconsistent bounces when I try to get the ball early. Plus the grass is slow and takes away the effectiveness of my serve lol. I have a problem getting a little until I’m back on the hard courts.”
Clijsters gave some helpful tips for Eubanks to apply immediately and it’s safe to say the tips worked.
Eubanks played tennis at Georgia Tech
Go yellow jackets!
Eubanks attended Georgia Tech for three seasons before waiving his senior year of eligibility to compete on the pro tour.
He was only the fifth player in program history to be named a two-time All-American, finishing with a career-high 90 wins with a winning percentage of .732.
Georgia Tech hosts a Wimbledon watch party to cheer on Eubanks in his quarterfinal showdown at the Coda Courtyard, located at Tech Square (756 W. Peachtree Street NW). The festivities begin at 10 a.m. ET.
Eubanks was coached by his father at a young age
Eubanks was coached by his father, Chris, until he was 13.
The 6-foot-7 tennis star noted that he’s been playing tennis ever since he’d walk the tennis court with a clip of himself.
“For some reason people find it hard to believe I’ve been playing tennis since I can walk. This is my dad and me at 3 not even taller than the net, hitting from the baseline. IS LIFE!” wrote Eubanks on Instagram back in 2014.
Young Eubanks idolized tennis pro Donald Young
After the Eubank’s family moved from Chicago to Atlanta, they became close friends with tennis pro Donald Young and his family. Eubanks was just starting high school at the time.
Eubanks began training with Young’s parents and had some scoring opportunities with Donald, who was already in the top 100 in the ATP rankings.
“When I was around Donald and must keep getting better, then I came back to, ‘Maybe I could do this one day,'” Eubanks said of hits with one of his idols.
