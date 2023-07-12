Ultimate Table Tennis returns after four years





Pune: The Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, featuring some of the biggest names in the sport internationally, kicks off at Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on Thursday. It comes back after four years. The previous edition of the tournament was played in 2019, after which it was canceled several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league was founded in 2017, according to Olympics.com. During the tournament, four six teams, Bengaluru Smashers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis and U Mumba TT will compete for the trophy. Each team has six players, four Indian and two foreign players. Chennai Lions are led by Commonwealth Games champion Sharath Kamal and his defending champion. Puneri Paltans have number 22 in the world Omar Assar of Egypt. Bengaluru Smashes features India’s number one women’s singles player, Manika Batra. U Mumba is led by Aruna Quadri from Nigeria, the number 18 in the world. Dabang Delhi are the champions of 2018 with top players like Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and national champion Sreeja Akula in their side. Asian Games and CWG Medalist Anthony Amalraj is also on the team. The UTT Season 4 will be a one-legged round-robin league format tournament. The final will be played on July 30. Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 teams and squads -Bengaluru Smashers: Manika Batra, Sanil Shetty, Poymantee Baisya, Ankur Bhattacharjee, Kirill Gerassimenko (Kazakhstan) and Natalia Bajor (Poland) -Chennai Lions: Sharath Kamal, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Payas Jain, Prapti Sen, Yangzi Liu (Australia) and Benedikt Duda (Germany) -Dabang Delhi TTC: Sathiyan G, Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee, Anirban Ghosh, Jon Persson (Sweden) and Barbora Balazova (Slovakia)

-Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, T Reeth Rishya, Kwittwika Sinha Roy, Anthony Amalraj, Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand) and Alvaro Robles (Spain)

-Puneri Paltan Table Tennis: Manush Shah, Archana Kamath, Snehit SFR, Anusha Kutumbale, Omar Assar (Egypt) and Hana Matelova (Czech Republic)

-U Mumba TT: Manav Thakkar, Diya Chitale, Mouma Das, Sudhanshu Grover, Lily Zhang (USA) and Aruna Quadri (Nigeria).

