Luke Russo drafted by Philadelphia Phillies in 2023 MLB Draft





EMU and MLB | Russo Video Highlights. SEATTLE, Wash. (EMUEagles.com) Eastern Michigan University pitcher Luke Russo (Howell, Mich.-Howell) was drafted today, July 11, by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 16th round (493rd overall) in the 2023 MLB Draft. Russo’s roster continues the MLB standard of EMU baseball as the Eagles have now selected 79 baseball student-athletes in the Major League Draft dating back to 1969 when the Detroit Tigers selected Richard Krum in the 19th round, marking Eastern’s first MLB draft pick. Since 1969, Eastern Michigan has had 21 baseball student-athletes finish in the top 10 rounds of the draft, while 13 have entered the top five and a select four in the first round. A local product from Howell, Michigan, Russo joined the team ahead of the 2020 season. In his time at EMU, Russo was consistently regarded as one of the best pitchers in the conference. In his career 110.1 innings pitched (33 appearances, 14 starts), Russo allowed only 57 earned runs on 86 hits, while striking out 147 opposing batters and walking only 47 in his EMU- career, with a win-loss record of 10-5. The 6-foot-4 right-hander served as the team’s ace in the 2023 season, posting a 6-4 win-loss record along with a 4.62 ERA and 1.17 WHIP, allowing 66 hits, 40 runs earned, 20 extra-base hits, while holding the opposing batters to a .223 average. Russo also led the MAC in 2023 with 107 strikeouts (ranked third in a single season in the program’s history), and walked only 25. Academically, Russo was just as good, as he was named to the Academic All-MAC team in both the 2023 and 2022 seasons. In addition, Russo was last named MAC Scholar Athlete of the Week last season, April 12. The Howell, Michigan native also won the weekly award in the 2022 season, announced April 19. E-Club Hall of Fame member Bob Owchinko (1973-76) tops the list of EMU baseball draftees, as he was selected in the first round, fifth overall in the 1976 draft by the San Diego Padres. Owchinko had a four-year tenure with the Padres before retiring with the then Cleveland Indians, now Guardians, along with the Oakland Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds and Montreal Expos. All said and done, Owchinko had a nine-year MLB career, posting a 4.28 career ERA, 490 strikeouts, a 2.0 WAR and 1,460 WHIP in 890.2 innings of work. Currently, EMU has a strong presence in the minor leagues as four one-time Eagles are currently working their way through the ranks of their respective organizations. Eastern’s most recent draftee ahead of this year’s MLB Draft, Cameron Wagener (2020-21) pitches for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the high-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Former Eagle slugger Max Schumann (2016-18) is active with the Las Vegas Aviators, the triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. The Portage, Michigan native received the call of a lifetime when he was promoted to the show on March 22, 2022. Sam Delaplane (2014-17) also joins the roster of former next-level Eagles, currently pitching for the Eugene Emeralds, the high-A team of the San Francisco Giants. Delaplane previously had a stint with the Seattle Mariners organization, where he was called up to the major leagues on March 25, 2018 for a brief stint with the three-time American League West Division Champions. Justin Meis (2019-21) is in the starting rotation for the Altoona Curve, the double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. After being signed by the Pirates in July 2021, Meis started in FCL Pirates Gold, one of Pittsburgh’s two rookieball teams, before being called up to the low-A team about three weeks later. The Bethel Park, Pennsylvania native has since been promoted twice to his current role at the Curve. With the appointment of a new Head Coach Robbie Britt the Eagles are poised for a big off-season, returning to the Diamond in the spring of 2024 to build on their 27-win season in the 2023 campaign. Stay tuned to EMUEagles.com and follow @EMU_Baseball and @EMUAthletics on Twitter for the latest in EMU athletics and EMU baseball. Former EMU conscripts currently active: Year Name Round General Team 2022 Cameron Wagener 11 342 Milwaukee Brewers 2021 Justin Meis 10 283 Pittsburgh Pirates 2018 Max Schumann 20 593 Oakland Athletics 2017 Sam Delaplane 23 693 Sailors from Seattle

