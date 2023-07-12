Brian Kelly details the timeline for LSU football to compete for the national championship

First, LSU women’s basketball won a national championship in Kim Mulkey’s sophomore season. Then LSU baseball won the College World Series in Jay Johnson’s sophomore season.

Well, Brian Kelly’s second season is approaching. Make room for another trophy?

Wait a second.

Kelly, in a recent interview with the USA TODAY Network, identified Year 3 as the season where his Tigers are expected to seriously compete for a National Championship. That’s 2024. Nevertheless, the hype is building for Kelly’s sophomore season after the Tigers won the SEC West on his debut.

On this edition of “SEC football unfilteredA podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer And John Adams dissect Kelly’s comments and what they might mean.

Toppmeyer sat down with Kelly for a 45-minute interview in Baton Rouge in June. Kelly pulled back the curtain with an insight into his rationale for taking the LSU job, why he enjoys playing annually in Alabama after the SEC expands to 16 teams, and his timeline for the Tigers’ ascent.

Asked when he thinks LSU will be ready to seriously compete for a national championship, Kelly said this:

We need another year of recruiting — another really good year on both sides of the ball, I think, puts us in a position where, I think, Year 3, the consistency piece, the depth of our program, the coverage, all the things we do every day allow us to compete for a championship.

“This year will be Year 2. The foundations are in place. I think there’s a really good confidence within the group. We’ve got good players. There are some gaps. There’s a little bit of air coming out of the band here and there. I Guess we’re more or less patched.”

You can view Kelly’s comments in one of two ways: he may be trying to downplay the expectations and pressures his 2023 Tigers face. LSU is ranked as high as No. 6 nationally in a major preseason ranking. Or he could hope that his comments become extra fuel for his Tigers.

But if you take Kelly’s comments for granted, they make sense. LSU lacked enough depth when Kelly got the job, and while he has used the transfer portal to his advantage, it’s reasonable to think that another recruiting class is needed before the Tigers become serious national title contenders.

Ed Orgeron and Les Miles won national titles in their third season coaching LSU, and Nick Saban took LSU to a national title in his fourth season.

“I think year 3 is probably the year where I feel like, in terms of building a program, we’ve had enough time to really put the pieces together,” said Kelly.

Mulkey, too, downplayed expectations of the last national championship winner. Then her Tigers claimed the crown in April.

Later in the episode

Why Zach Arnett, Hugh Freeze and Kelly Could Be Among the So-Called Winners of SEC Media Days.

Will the media choose LSU to win the SEC West? Don’t count on it. Alabama looms in the preseason polls.

Blake Toppmeye is the SEC columnist for the USA TODAY Network. John Adams is the senior columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel.