Jannik Sinner rises to first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon | ATP tour





Jannik Sinner reached his first Grand Slam semifinal on Tuesday when he overcame a mid-game dip to end Roman Safiullin’s run at Wimbledon. In a two-hour, 14-minute tough fight on court 1, the Italian recovered from squandering a break advantage in the second set against world No. 92. He raised his level in the third and fourth sets, earning a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 win. Sinner, who is only 21, became the third Italian to reach the last four at Wimbledon, joining Nicola Pietrangeli (1960) and 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini. “It means a lot to me,” said Sinner upon reaching his first major semifinal. “We have put in a lot of work and made a lot of sacrifices for this moment. It means a lot to me. It’s a very beautiful moment for me. I just try to play my tennis and every match has its own story. I’m glad I in the semifinals.” The world No. 8 is 37-10 this season and will face world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who rallied from two sets last year to beat Sinner in the quarter-finals, or seventh seed Andrey Rublev on Friday. “It was tough,” said Sinner. “I had a break up in the second set and I went down mentally and this is a part we’re working on a lot. I’m really happy with how I reacted in the next couple of sets. He’s a very difficult player to play against.” Safiullin made his debut at The Championships and turned in a string of attacking performances to become the lowest seeded man to progress to the quarter-finals since then world number 144 Nick Kyrgios in 2014. The 25-year-old, who had won just one tour-level grass match prior to his run at Wimbledon, sometimes gave Sinner problems with his aggressive groundstrokes on Court 1. He hit 27 winners and recovered from a second-set slump at level. However, he couldn’t stay with the Italian, who broke Safiullin’s serve six times to improve to 2-0 in the pair’s Lexus ATP Head2Head series. Safiullin leaves London with a rise of 49 places to No. 43 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings. He reached a career-high No. 82 in February. “I’m still happy with this tournament that I can get to the quarter-finals,” said Safiullin. “Jannik is definitely one of the toughest opponents. He plays very well on all surfaces. Yes, he was much better than me today, I would say. He deserves this win.” Did you know?

The Italian was 0-4 in the major quarterfinals prior to Tuesday, having previously appeared in one quarterfinal in each of the four majors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/sinner-safiullin-wimbledon-2023-tuesday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos