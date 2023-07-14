Nantucket Stream | Keith and Brian Yandle bring hockey knowledge

Four years ago, when former NHL defenseman Keith Yandle had downtime during the offseason, he began visiting Nantucket with his wife and their two children. They loved the island so much that they bought a house last summer, and Yandle said they will spend every summer on the island when they move on.

Moving to Nantucket was one of the first moves Yandle made in his career after playing. for TNT’s hockey coverage during the NHL season and off-season, he has decided to host a Nantucket-based hockey camp with his brother Brian from Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21. games.

When you retire, you think of all the people who helped you from when you were a little kid to when you played in the NHL,” Yandle said. “I think of a lot of coaches and camps I went to and only the impact people had on me, and I hope I can do that for some of these kids here on the island and show them my love for the game.

Yandle played in 1,109 games in his NHL career as a defenseman, making three all-star teams. He had 619 points in those games (103 goals and 516 assists). He broke the NHL record for most consecutive regular season games played in January 2022 when he played his 965e straight game. To this day, he ranks second all-time with 989 consecutive games.

Yandle’s career stats and accolades reflect a strong mix of skill, durability and hockey IQ, and he said he hopes to share some of that knowledge with his campers.

We’re going to be working on and doing a lot of different things, Yandle said. I think the good thing for me is that I’ve played in a number of different eras in the NHL. When I started, it was a big, tough game of holding pucks low, things like that. But now the game is so skillful and fast and using your speed and your skill is such a big part of the game. I think it’s helpful to be able to help kids where they have multiple ways to beat a defender, think about a play and know where they all need to be.

I want to be able to give my knowledge to these children and my brother too. Having fun is the most important thing. My brother and I have talked about how we just want these kids to be excited about coming to the rink. We want them to be excited to come back, work and do it with a smile on their face.

Brian Yandle has also had a successful career in the field of hockey. He is a former AHL and ECHL player and prior to that was a two-time All American at the University of New Hampshire.

In his post-playing days, he was the hockey director for the Atlanta Fire and Boston Jr. terriers. Brian remains head coach in the Boston Jr. Terriers program and has been involved in running camps and clinics for over 15 years, something his brother Keith believes he can learn as he transitions from player to coach/instructor.

We’ve never been able to do anything together because our schedules have always been so different, so just having the chance to do something with him makes him such a smart hockey mind and teaches the kids great, Keith said. He’s been doing it for a long time. Learning from him should also be a lot of fun.

There will be two sessions over a period of 9am to 12pm Monday through Friday, and jerseys will be provided to each player who signs up.

The first session is for children aged 7-13. These players will spend morning sessions on the ice before moving on to off-ice instruction. You can register for these sessions by clicking here.

The second session is for players aged 14-18 and the older players begin their daily sessions with off-ice instruction before moving on to on-ice instruction. You can sign up for these sessions by clicking here.

You can learn more about the Yandles and their camp here.