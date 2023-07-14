Miller and Wykes dominate in defense of the double crown

IN an unprecedented week for Jersey’s table tennis stars, they managed to add yet another gold to an already great Island Games.

The men’s doubles duo of Luc Miller and Jordan Wykes have a storied history together, duly defending their crown against Gibraltar four years ago.

It was a dominant performance from the caesarean pair throughout, losing just one game out of six against Guernseys Garry Dodd and Ben Foss in the semi-finals.

Miller said: We are obviously very happy. We won this together in Gibraltar four years ago and it was a big goal of ours to defend that crown.

In the semis and finals we got off to a bit of a shaky start, but we have so much confidence in each other. We’ve known each other for over ten years, so we know each other’s games well.

There were some tough moments, but with a coach like Miguel [Freitas] really gives us a boost. He is very animated and brings a lot of energy, which is a huge help to all of us.

We are happy to have him on our side and the work he has done is incredible.

There was a little extra spice for Wykes in the final, as they took on Gotland’s top two, including Max Hedbom, who defeated the Islander in men’s singles the day before.

I lost to Max in the men’s singles final, so I told Luc it would be great if we could make it to the doubles final and get revenge, Wykes said.

I’m really thankful that we got that chance together with Luc.

We were a bit nervous coming up against Guernsey in the semi-finals, but once we got in, Luc and I clicked really well and we started playing table tennis really well.

Jersey came very close to a second gold in the women’s draw with Hannah and Kathryn Silcock teaming up.

The pair and the number one seeds won every game 3–0 on their way to the final, including against the fourth seeds from Greenland in the semi-final.

However, they encountered familiar foes in the gold medal match Alice Edwards and Dawn Morgan from Guernsey.

The Guernsey tandem had to settle for silver in the team event behind the Caesareans and retaliated for the first Sarnian gold in table tennis in their home games.

Elsewhere, Leon Pierre and Alfie Sutherland also came into action.

They advanced through the group stage with a win and a loss, but fell to the number two seeds of Greenland in the last 16.

On the last day of today’s Games, there are more medal opportunities for Jersey’s mixed doubles table tennis team.

Wykes will be teaming up with Women’s Singles champion Hannah Silcock, while Luc Miller will take credit alongside Hannah’s sister, Kathryn.