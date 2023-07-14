Castle Lite Series: Cricket Cranes hurt but will bounce back after short tour of Namibia





Uganda faced Namibia six times, four matches in the T20i and two in the ODI, but unfortunately lost them all. Cricket Cranes head coach Laurence Mahatlane is dejected, but not knocked out, as his side finished Namibia’s Castle Lite Series on Thursday. Uganda faced Namibia six times, four matches in the T20i and two in the ODI, but unfortunately lost them all.

The Uganda Cricket Association find themselves in trouble when they try to enlist Cricket Cranes head coach Laurence Mahatlane.

However, Mahatlane believes much was learned from the tour: it was a tough tour losing all six matches. I think the biggest positive for me was the experience, because you learn more from defeats than from victories.

The ICC has chosen Uganda as one of only three African countries that the ICC World Cup trophy will visit on its global trophy tour.

Hopefully some lessons will be learned for all of us (staff and players), but it’s important we get over it quickly and perform; the results to come next will show the lessons learned in Namibia, Mahatlane noted. Uganda came close three times in the T20i games; game one saw the Cricket Cranes lose by 21 runs, while game two and three saw the Eagles win by 73 runs and eight wickets respectively.

Uganda, playing in their third Castle Lite Series, lost four T02I matches against the hosts amid player injuries (Juma Miyaji), travel issues (Riazat Shar) and a death in the family (Henry Ssenyondo and Simon Ssesazi).

We gave our best in the T20i, especially the first three games, as far as the ODIs go, we just didn’t throw, Mahatlane noted. Thanks to Namibia, they put up a strong side and showed why they are an ODI side and why they have been to two World Cups. If we want to achieve the same, we need to become more consistent and competitive, said the South African head coach. The squad will return and take a break before regrouping to begin preparations for the T20 World Cup qualifiers which take place in Namibia in November.

